Hello from SOLAS and welcome to the next chapter of cats, cats, kittens!

It’s time — it’s really time! Bingo Bash is this week! It’s this Thursday, March 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Grass Wagon in Council Bluffs; $10 gets you in the door and your first Bingo card. There are tons of amazing prizes (including a week’s stay in Florida!), a silent auction and a mystery raffle. Snacks and non-alcoholic drinks are available for a donation and we will have a cash bar. Additional bingo cards, raffle tickets and other amazing items are available for purchase. This should be a lot of fun. We hope to see you there!

Also, March is finally here. Spring is coming! Along with that, SOLAS is proud to have been chosen as the March/April Red Bag recipients for Hy-Vee on Broadway in Council Bluffs. For every $2.50 red reusable grocery bag that is purchased, SOLAS will get a $1 donation. So, get out and buy the bags! Think you have enough grocery bags? Use your creativity on what else they can be used for. We even know someone who has used them as gift bags for Christmas.

This week, we’d like to issue a plea. A plea for everyone to consider adoption and fostering. As a network of foster homes with no actual building, we are limited on the number of animals we can help by the space our foster homes have available. Right now, we are full and this is just the start of spring kitten season. So, if you have ever considered fostering, now is a great time to start. And if you have room in your heart and home for another animal, please consider adoption.

All SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. Animals are often available for adoption through their foster homes directly or at PetSmart in Council Bluffs most Saturdays. If you have interest in a particular cat, please email or call us. If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters, or you can donate supplies through our Amazon Wish List at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption. Contact info@solaspetadoption.org for info on volunteering, adoption, or anything else. You may also call us at 402-577-0213.