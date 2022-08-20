SOLAS: Cut to the good stuff — cats!

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of cats, cats, kittens!

Again, this week, we would like to remind our readers that we are the proud recipients of this month’s Rescued Twice Auction on Facebook. What this is all about is a wonderful woman who makes homemade craft items and sells them auction-style to benefit local animal rescues. Each month she picks a different rescue to benefit, and August proceeds go to SOLAS! We are so honored. The items are totally cute, too! To get involved in this or to bid on items, go to the SOLAS Facebook page and you will see a link for Rescued Twice Auctions. Follow that page to see new items, released weekly. Bid now, bid tomorrow, and bid often!

Let’s cut right to the good stuff — cats!

This week we start with Mirabella. She is a snuggly lap cat of 3 months. She had a rough start and was sick and not gaining weight when she came in with her brothers. She was pampered with packets of broth and meat chunks and extra vitamins, and has finally started gaining weight and is healthy. I think she will stay on the smaller side. She loves to play and chase the resident dog’s tail. She loves a warm blanket on a lap. She is a diva and thinks she deserves soft food packets with broth and chunks of meat every day now. She will talk to you, especially if she wants her food. She will also talk if left alone too long. She does well with kids, resident dog and other cats. She is currently available at PetSmart in Council Bluffs during normal business hours.

Next we have an ADORABLE trio: Tipsie, Zaya, and Po.

Tispie was found in early June at about four weeks old under someone’s shed when she was big enough to crawl away from the little nest her mom had made for them. No one could catch the other kitties. She is very friendly and outgoing.

Zaya is one of five kittens that came from friends in Nebraska City. She is a beautiful grey and black tabby with white eye trim around her eyes. She is very energetic and playful, and cuddly as all get out.

Po is named after the Kung Fu Panda. He is a beautiful black and white tuxedo with an all-black heart-shaped nose. Po is quieter than his sister and very chill and laid back.

Last but not least, a reminder that of the St. Patty’s Day kittens we featured a month or so ago, two are still left. (Although we have NO idea why!)

Bailey and Guinness are now 5 months old — silly, playful, loving and sweet. They will do fine with kids and dogs. As they were born to an FIV-positive mother, they will need an FIV test in a month to see if they are truly positive or negative. They are also BOGO! Both kittens for $125.

As always, all SOLAS animals are fully-vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters, or you can donate supplies through our Amazon Wish List at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption. Contact info@solaspetadoption.org for info on volunteering, adoption or anything else. You may also call us at 402-577-0213.