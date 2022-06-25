SOLAS: Cute kittens galore

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of cats, cats, kittens!

Some of you may remember Calypso, the pirate kitty from a couple weeks ago. Well, we have an update. She went to the vet this week and her eye was found to be totally free of infection and she had gained a whole 2 pounds in about month. That is huge! Unfortunately, she is totally blind in that eye due to its injury and needs to have it removed. The total cost for her vetting is reaching about $500 and that is not counting the HUGE number of other animals in SOLAS’s care. Calypso herself is doing very well in her foster home. She is adjusting to her new temporary life well. She adores running water, sitting on soft quilts and doesn’t even mind the family dog. After her vetting is done in early July and she heals from surgery, she will be ready to look for that perfect fur-ever home.

If you would like to donate to Calypso’s vet bill, please do! We accept Paypal, checks or even direct payments on the SOLAS account at Valley View Vet. Calypso and SOLAS need your help!

This week we are proud to introduce a new pair of SOLAS fosters — Belle and Prince. They are only 7 weeks old and totally cute as buttons! They were found by a kind gentleman in the middle of the street on a night in front of the railroad museum in Council Bluffs. They have been in foster care for about two and a half weeks now and are doing so well. They are social, playful, healthy, and, of course, super cute! They will not be ready for adoption for another month or so but they were just so cute we couldn’t help but talk about them.

And while we are on the subject of cute, here are five more adorable ones. These cutie-pies are about 2 months old now and just waiting on vetting to be ready.

Muffin (female)

She’s the demanding diva! She’s very hungry for attention and will follow you screaming until she gets her love. She likes to play, but prefers to be with her humans. When she’s ready for her nap she will be looking for your chest or lap! Great with kids and other cats.

Fish (male)

He’s a handsome, sweet boy! This little guy is always purring. The second you pick him up, his motor’s rolling and he just melts into your chest. He loves kisses all over his face and some butt scratches. Very playful and will cuddle up when nap time hits. Great with kids and other cats.

Licorice (male)

He’s a quiet guy, but don’t let that fool you! He loves to run around and play with his siblings. He’s very gentle and will let you do whatever you want with him. He’s realized how much he enjoys snuggles and laying on your chest. Great with kids and other cats.

Pepper (female)

She’s the shy gal in the group. She would do best in a home with other kitties, as you’ll catch her playing and off with her playmates a lot. She’s more independent in her own world. Great with other cats, but unsure with kids at times.

Cash (male)

He’s a wild one! You’ll catch him running the house with crazy zooming and bouncing off furniture. He’s a busy guy so you’ll see him more off on his own checking out the world. He’s very smart too and has already figured out how to get onto anything and everything. He gives lots of good laughs with his craziness and his overload of cuteness. Great with other cats and kids.

As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters, or you can donate supplies through our Amazon Wish List at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption. Contact info@solaspetadoption.org for info on volunteering, adoption, or anything at or call us at 402-577-0213.