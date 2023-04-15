Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of cats, cats, kittens!

This week, we’d like to re-introduce you to Daisy. You may remember her from a few weeks ago; she was a bit more matted and dirtier. Thanks to a wonderful partner of ours — Mel and Club Meow in Council Bluffs — look how beautiful she is now! Smooth as snow and sweet as pie. She is super loving and can’t wait to find her furever home. She is available for adoption during business hours at Club Meow.

Next, we have a little cutie-patootie for you. Her name is Lulu. She is 7 weeks old and will be available mid-May. She is the last of her litter to be pre-adopted. She is a tortoise shell colored female kitten and has plenty of spunk. There is a reason for the phrase “Tortitude” and she is it! She doesn’t like to be told what to do, but left her to own devices, is super cute and fun. She would make a great addition to a fun-loving home.

Now, we’d like to have a serious discussion about spaying and neutering your pets. Anyone who watched “The Price is Right” knows the phrase, but why do we encourage this so heavily? It’s very simple — to prevent the overpopulation of cats. Female cats can produce multiple litters of kittens a year, starting at a very young age and each of those female kittens do the same. No doubt kittens are cute, but if just one of those kittens doesn’t get altered, the cycle continues.

We also hear, “My cat doesn’t go outside, it doesn’t need to be fixed.” Yes, it does, for various reasons. Cats are notoriously crafty at getting loose when in heat or when a female is in heat nearby. They can slip out a door, out a crack in a screen. It only take one “adventure” to make a litter of kittens.

It’s also much healthier for cats to be altered. Spaying a female cat, especially before the first heat, helps prevent uterine infections, uterine cancers and breast cancer. Neutering male cats eliminates the chances of testicular cancer and lowers the risk of prostate problems. Generally, spayed and neutered pets live healthier, longer and happier lives.

As a rescue, this subject is near and dear to our hearts. While we love playing with cute and cuddly kittens as much as the next person, our hearts also break for the older cats that we do not have the room to take in because the kittens are taking up our foster homes. All our of cats — young and old — are spayed or neutered before they are adopted. Not only is this the law for rescues, but we would do it anyway. Our goal is to reduce the overpopulation so much, that is puts rescues out of business. That is not likely to happen in the near future, but we can dream about it for our children’s children’s children.

All SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. Animals are often available for adoption through their foster homes directly or at PetSmart in Council Bluffs most Saturdays. If you have interest in a particular cat, please email or call us.

If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters, or you can donate supplies through our Amazon Wish List at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption. Contact info@solaspetadoption.org for info on volunteering, adoption, or anything else. You may also call us at 402-577-0213.