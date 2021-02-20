SOLAS finishes its wishlists

Hello and welcome to a very chilly edition of “Cats, Cats, Cats!”

Before we introduce a couple cats, SOLAS is happy to announce that we have partnered with Chewy.com. For each new customer that uses us as a reference we get a monetary donation.

In addition, we have setup a brief wishlist that can be purchased directly from Chewy. Just search for our name and it will give you some great purchase ideas that will ship directly to us.

This is in addition our already existing Amazon Wishlist at tinyurl.com/solaslist. Any and all donations are appreciated.

Our two cats this week have something in common — besides being black — they are imperfectly purrrfect! One is missing an ear and the other has a lazy eye. How funny is that?

Our first cat this week is Pearl. She can be found at Petsmart in Council Bluffs during normal business hours this week. We don’t know where she comes from, just that she’s had a rough time and wants nothing more than to be your best friend.

She was captured as a stray early in December by a family who reported she’d been living in their backyard for several months. They had been feeding her but now the weather was turning cold and they were concerned for Pearl.