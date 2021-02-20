SOLAS finishes its wishlists

Hello and welcome to a very chilly edition of “Cats, Cats, Cats!”
Before we introduce a couple cats, SOLAS is happy to announce that we have partnered with Chewy.com. For each new customer that uses us as a reference we get a monetary donation.
In addition, we have setup a brief wishlist that can be purchased directly from Chewy. Just search for our name and it will give you some great purchase ideas that will ship directly to us.
This is in addition our already existing Amazon Wishlist at tinyurl.com/solaslist. Any and all donations are appreciated.
Our two cats this week have something in common — besides being black — they are imperfectly purrrfect! One is missing an ear and the other has a lazy eye. How funny is that?
Our first cat this week is Pearl. She can be found at Petsmart in Council Bluffs during normal business hours this week. We don’t know where she comes from, just that she’s had a rough time and wants nothing more than to be your best friend.
She was captured as a stray early in December by a family who reported she’d been living in their backyard for several months. They had been feeding her but now the weather was turning cold and they were concerned for Pearl.
I can only speculate of course but am convinced she was a loved pet once as she adapted to indoor life quickly and is a very friendly little lady. She has perfect litter box manners and absolutely loves to be petted.
She is also quite chatty, we have held long, deep conversations many times. She is missing an ear and the vet discovered she had some dental issues so she’s also short on teeth.
Pearl seems to be fine with dogs, kids and is starting to get used to being around other cats, so she’d probably fit in either with a family or be a wonderful single companion for anyone.
The next cat is Primrose, or Prim, and she is currently in a foster home. Primrose is a sweet 1-year-old kitty with a lazy eye. She loves to cuddle and lay on computers.
She does not like dogs and can be a bully to other cats. She does get over stimulated and will give a warning nip if petting in an area she doesn’t like at that over stimulated time.
She does great with kids 8 or older, or know how to handle and respect cats.
As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted, and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help but can’t adopt right now, there are a lot of other way to help. You can foster or donate.
You can contact info@solaspetadoption.org or 402-577-0213 or more information on adoption or volunteering.