SOLAS: Fireworks can be scary for pets

This is a very exciting time of the year — but it can also be a very painful time for our cats and dogs. They will run in terror from the sound of exploding fireworks. They have no idea where the awful noise is coming from and they run in terror.
Too often, they will run into the street and are hit by cars or trucks. The best place for your cats and dogs is inside your house.
If your cats or dogs disappear on the fourth, please contact Council Bluffs Animal Control at 712-328-4656.
Snowflake is a super special cat. When she’s all by herself she’s very sweet and adventurous. She even enjoys going for walks on a leash. However, she has to be the only pet. Absolutely no other cats, dogs or small children are allowed in her world.
If you have been looking for an adorable duo, Dusty and Sparkle are both ready to go home with you. Dusty loves attention — in fact he actually cries if he doesn’t get enough attention. Sparkle loves to cuddle with people and any other cats in her vicinity.
Miss Starfire came to SOLAS with two very severe ear infections plus an attitude to match the pain. She also aspires to be the only four-legged family member with a nice clean litter box that she won’t share. She will not share her litter box with any other four-legged children. They all have a unique combination of white on top and bright red markings on their face, legs and tail.
If you would like more information about these adoptable pets, please contact SOLAS at 402-968-0822.