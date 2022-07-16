SOLAS: FIV knowledge changes adoption practices for the better

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of cats, cats, kittens!

This week, we would like to talk about a subject we have discussed briefly before. It’s a disease called FIV or feline immunodeficiency virus. It is very much like its human counterpart — HIV. This is a disease that causes a weakened immune systems in the affected cats. Although many FIV+ cats can live a totally normal lifespan, they can also be susceptible to infections, viruses, etc.

FIV is spread by deep bite wounds, as can commonly occur in unaltered outside living cats. It is NOT spread by casual contact, such as sharing water bowls, grooming, etc. This means in a stable household with cats that are altered and do not fight, this disease is not likely to spread. Mommy cats who have FIV can sometimes spread it to their kittens, but not always. It takes a while to know if kittens are positive themselves, as it takes time for mom’s antibodies to leave their system for the test to be accurate.

This knowledge is leading to a change in how FIV-positive cats are handled in rescue. Used to be many rescues, including SOLAS, only adopted FIV + cats to single-cat households. Now we are comfortable adopting to multi-cat households, as long as the positive cat and resident cats are fairly mild-mannered and we do not anticipate any fights. SOLAS continues to routinely test for FIV as well as two other common feline diseases, feline leukemia and heartworms, just so we and the potential adopter can be informed.

The reason we choose this subject this week is that SOLAS has found ourselves with more than the usual amount of FIV+ cats right now. We would like to feature four of them.

The first is a super sweet, adorable little 4-month-old girl named Allison. She is a torbie in color. She loves to play and wrestle with her kitten friends. When it comes time to nap, she loves to snuggle. Allison has a unique backstory. She was found inside a car engine in Ponca, Nebraska. She had to be trapped, as she was very scared. She fairly quickly learned humans and other cats were her friends though. Allison would love to be adopted into a home with another kitty friend.

Next, we have the St. Patty’s Day Family, as the babies were born on St. Patrick’s Day!

Paddy is the mom. She is only a year old (so a very young mommy) and still acts like a kitten herself. She is described as “the sweetest cat to ever walk the Earth.” She loves everyone — all humans and animals. She is definitely FIV+.

Bailey is her playful brown/gray female kitten. She is super sweet when well played out!

Guinness is the orange boy. He is the typical orange kitty — playful, silly and loving.

Because Bailey and Guinness are still young and were born to a FIV+ mom, their FIV status is not yet known for sure. They are testing positive now, but may come up negative later.

As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters, or you can donate supplies through our Amazon Wish List at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption. Contact info@solaspetadoption.org for info on volunteering, adoption or anything else. You may also call us at 402-577-0213.