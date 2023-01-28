SOLAS: Foster homes desperately needed for cats

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of cats, cats, kittens!

This week, we’d like to start by reminding everyone of the return of our annual Low-Cost Vaccination and Microchip Clinic. This will be held Feb. 11 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Bomgaars in Council Bluffs. Vaccinations will be administered by Dr. Barb Lee from Valley View Veterinary Clinic. This is a great opportunity to get those vaccinations for your cats and dogs before licensing is due in Omaha and Council Bluffs for a good price!

A few important notes about the clinic: It’s cash only, so no cards or checks. Also, if you want a three-year rabies vaccination (as opposed to the standard one year), please bring proof of your current unexpired rabies vaccination. Microchips will be available from SOLAS for just $25 — this includes the registration fee. Please see the updated flyer for updated pricing on vaccinations.

Please also save the date for our next fundraiser! The SOLAS Bingo Bash will be held March 16 at the Grass Wagon. Details to come.

This week, we want to issue a plea for more foster homes. We have so many cats needing to come into foster and some wonderful opportunities to show them for adoption, but they need a place to go while waiting on vetting and their turn for a furever home. SOLAS would love to be able to service more animals, but we can’t do that without more help.

What does it take to become a foster home? The initial steps are really easy — just live in the Omaha/CB area, and let us know you are interested! You can call, email, text or send us a Facebook message. We will follow up and schedule a home visit. This is just to ensure a safe, suitable environment for a foster to be in, not to see if your home is perfect or spotless!

A little discussion and paperwork later and you are ready to go as a foster. After being approved, you are added to a foster email list. Through this list you will see emails on what cats are needing placement. It’s up to you (and your foster care coordinator) to decide which of the available animals fit your home and schedule. Then, you just speak up and the arrangements are made to get the animal and all care supplies to you. SOLAS supplies food, litter, litterbox etc., as needed.

As a foster, your primary responsibility is caring and love. You are also responsible to take the cat to any pre-arranged vet visits for spay/neuter, etc. After that, we trust you to know your foster and figure out what kind of home would be best for it. This is written up in a bio, which, along with pictures is sent to us so we can advertise the cat for adoption when ready. We also provide opportunity to bring the cats to various weekend adoption events to be seen and hopefully adopted.

How long you have a foster is one of the most common questions we are asked, and it varies greatly. A well-adjusted adult cat that is already vetted could last a matter of days. A tiny litter of kittens or an older, harder to adopt cat is often a longer time commitment. We can find a suitable cat in time and temperament for just about any approved foster home.

So, if you have a little extra room in your heart and home, drop us a line. We would be so glad to have you aboard!

This week, we’d like to also introduce you to Toby. Toby is a 3-year-old neutered male, grey tabby — “Big boy of 12.5 pounds.” The biggest love and snuggle boy you will find. He loves belly rubs and hanging out with his human. He gets along fine with dogs and cats. His eyes water once in a while due to a long bout with a kitty cold that was never treated. He does great being an indoor cat out of the elements of nature. He does require a special diet of CD prescribed food, but does not eat a lot at a time. Grazes at the bowl now and then. He is looking for a fun, loving family or person to have time to rub his belly. He is currently in foster care but available now!

All SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. Animals are often available for adoption through their foster homes directly or at PetSmart in Council Bluffs most Saturdays. If you have interest in a particular cat, please email or call us. If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters, or you can donate supplies through our Amazon Wish List at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption. Contact info@solaspetadoption.org for info on volunteering, adoption, or anything else. You may also call us at 402-577-0213.