SOLAS: Fostering is hard work, but fulfilling

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of cats, cats, kittens!

As always, SOLAS would like to thank our donors and volunteers. This past week we have received several wonderful and much needed donations of food, litter and supplies. Thank you so much!

This week we have cuteness overload for you. Kitten season is starting and while we wish there were not so many cats having babies, you just can’t help but ooh and ahh over the cuteness of a pile of nursing babies.

This is Sadie and her new crew. Mom is a 2-3 year old tortie and has six babies ranging from black and white spotted to orange. Mom is super sweet and is quickly becoming an awesome mom to her babies. This crew will come up for adoption in about two months.

Many people see this and think, “Oooohhhh, it would be fun to foster!” And no doubt, most of the time, it IS fun to watch the babies grow and change and become little cats. But there is also work involved. The foster’s biggest job is to watch carefully and make sure everything is going right. Sometimes one baby isn’t getting enough to eat. Another might develop an eye infection. On rare occasions, Mom develops an infection called mastitis and the babies have to be fed by hand!

The nice thing about babies WITH a mom is for the most part Mom feeds them, cleans up after them and teaches them to be good cats. The human just has to look over the crew and care for Mom. She needs to be fed kitten food because she is using up so many calories feeding all those babies. She needs a clean, dry safe place to keep her babies well cared for. That means litter box changes, bedding changes etc.

But as the babies grow a little, the real work begins. The babies need to be socialized to humans and, if possible, other dogs, cats and kids. They begin to learn to use a litter box but may not always make it quite there. The babies will outgrow and leave the box or cage they were born in and need room to run and play. This means toys spread all over the floor.

We do not say this to discourage fosters. Fostering is an amazing experience. And having the miracle of new life at your home is a gift unto itself. It’s so peaceful and wonderful to watch the kittens grow and do new things every single day. Then as they become a little older, it’s a blast to play with them. We just want to make sure everyone know fostering is more than just the fun parts. If fostering moms and babies is too much to handle for your household please consider fostering an older cat or kitten. They need your love too!

As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters, or you can donate supplies through our Amazon Wish List at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption. Contact info@solaspetadoption.org for info on volunteering, adoption or anything at or call us at 402-577-0213.