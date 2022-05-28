SOLAS: Fundraiser approaches, fosters needed

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of cats, cats, kittens!

As a reminder, June 11th we are having our next fundraising event. It will be held June 11 from 5 to 10 p.m. at Kikkers Bar in Council Bluffs, 1503 Avenue C. We will have live music by Pog Mo Thon, great food, cold drinks and lots of raffles. This is something new for us and we are super excited about it! Thank you so much to the bar, the band and other people who are making this possible. Please come join us, have a drink, enjoy the music and support our cause.

The next subject we would like to discuss is fostering — we need new fosters! Due to time and people moving away, change in family situation etc., we are very short on foster homes right now. If you have even considered fostering, now is the time! The requirements are fairly simple... basically, you must live in Omaha/Council Bluffs, be over the age of 18, own your home or have landlord permission if you rent and have a safe space that you can confine the animal until they are ready to have run of the house. Other than the basic requirements, we just require that you take care of them, socialize them and love them. There may be a vet visit involved if required.

But, what you get from fosters is astronomical in comparison to the work you may put in. You get to see animals grow, change and become wonderful pets. Then, eventually you get the joy (and a little heartbreak) of knowing they are going to a wonderful new home that will give them the love they so deserve.

If you would like more information on fostering please contact foster@solaspetadoption.org.

Next, we have three adorable fosters. They will not be ready for adoption for another month, but they are just so cute we couldn’t help but show them here. (By the way, they are a good example of what fostering can be like!). Here are their stories, written from the kittens perspective.

Bindi (Female, DSH, brown tabby):

I came into SOLAS with my two siblings and our mom. We were born on April 18, so we are still pretty small and getting used to our “play legs.” I am known as the quiet one of the family, but don’t let that fool you. I am able to take down my brother, Theo, in play fights, and can dart quickly behind the door to hide when he is looking for me. I enjoy snuggling into warm blankets for long naps, cuddling with my mom and listening to the fine music of Mozart to lull me to sleep. I am good with cats, dogs and older/calmer kids.

Penny (Female, DMH, calico):

My mom, siblings and I joined SOLAS after a kind couple found us hiding in their garage. You wouldn’t think that was my start to life though, as I am as sassy and outspoken as Marie in “The Aristocats.” I enjoy playing with the resident bunny and spending my time bossing my siblings around. I will chat your ear off by telling you all about my day as you clean up after me. I am good with cats, dogs and older/calmer kids.

Theo (Male, DSH, brown tabby):

Even though I am the only boy, my sisters remind me that I am not the alpha of this family. But that doesn’t bother me, as I would rather spend my day playing with anything that rolls, moves or makes noises. As soon as the door opens on our cage, I am running the room like Lightning McQueen — making sure to say “Hi” to the resident bunny on my rounds, before bulldozing my sisters with a “monkey jump” for good measure. I am good with cats, dogs and older/calmer kids.

Although these little one are not yet ready, they may be available for “pre-adoption” soon, so if one of them tickles your fancy, just let us know and we can put your hat in the ring for them when they are ready.

As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters, or you can donate supplies through our Amazon Wish List at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption. Contact info@solaspetadoption.org for info on volunteering, adoption or anything at all, or call us at 402-577-0213.