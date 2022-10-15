SOLAS: Fundraiser at Jonesy's set for Oct. 20

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of cats, cats, kittens!

First, a reminder — we have a fundraiser coming up! This Thursday, Oct. 20, at Jonesy’s Southside Taco House in Council Bluffs, 10% of the evening profits go to SOLAS, if you say you are with SOLAS. So, enjoy some great food (including the apple pie chimichanga!) and help us raise some money for the cats.

Now, onto the cute stuff!

First, we have Thelma. This beautiful little girl is the last of her litter to be adopted. She is so lonely right now and ready to find her furever home. She was bottle raised, so is extremely attached to humans. She loves to play and be loved, and talk about a purr motor! Her fur is so soft, too. She has been raised around a small dog and would likely do well in any good home. She is available now.

Next is Mojito. She is such a little darling. But … she is currently in quarantine. She has ringworm. We’ve discussed this pesky fungus before, but as a reminder, it is not a worm. It’s a fungus. The treatment is four to six weeks long and usually consists of oral meds and topical treatments to the affected areas. The worst part is that it is extremely contagious, so poor little Mojito must be quarantined by herself and only handed carefully with gloves. She is missing the loves big time right now! We would love to get a home lined up for her, so when she is ready around Thanksgiving she can run right into her new home with open arms and a clean bill of health.

The last item this week is yet another plea for supplies. We are quite short on kitten chow, cat chow, wet food and clumping cat litter. We would greatly appreciate any and all donations. The easiest way to donate is to purchase off the Amazon wish list below and let the Amazon drivers take care of the heavy lifting!

As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters, or you can donate supplies through our Amazon Wish List at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption. Contact info@solaspetadoption.org for info on volunteering, adoption or anything else. You may also call us at 402-577-0213.