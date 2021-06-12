SOLAS: Great cats and kittens ready for adoption

Hello from SOLAS Rescue and welcome to the next edition of Cats, Cats, Cats...

Meet the Black Cat Collection. Mama is Olive, a black kitty with dazzling green eyes. She’s delightfully friendly, chatty and not intimidated by other cats, dogs or noisy kids. Olive was a devoted mother but it is time for her to find the family who will love her fur-ever.

Her playful kittens were raised with kids and dogs so they would be a purr-fect addition to an active family.

Rye is a fuzzy guy who enjoys pouncing on his siblings. Brie is a dainty and sweet little girl and Gherkin is an adventurous boy who wants to climb and explore. Any of these darlings will bring hours of comfort and entertainment to the folks who adopt them.

SOLAS rescued a group of nine kittens a few weeks ago and sent them to foster homes who are willing to feed bottle babies. One kitten is a little gray tortoise shell girl born with a bobbed tail.

She was promptly named Bunny, of course. Bunny is a kitten who sounds like a bird. Her meow is a chirp! The family who adopts her will be lucky indeed.