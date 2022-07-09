 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

SOLAS: Great need for cat litter and a lesson in animal emotions

  • 0

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of cats, cats, kittens!

We hope everyone had a safe and happy Independence Day — both for themselves and their pets!

This week, we start with a plea. We are in dire need of clumping cat litter. We have tons of cats and kittens still in foster and just opened our LAST BAG of litter. If anyone could donate litter, we would be so appreciative. You can easily ship to us via our Amazon (tinyurl.com/solaslist) or Chewy wish lists (tinyurl.com/solaschewylist). You can drop it off at one of our foster homes (message us for a close-by address) or you can donate via PayPal (paypal.me/solaspetadoption) and we will go buy it.

Next, we would like to talk about an interesting subject — animal emotions. Some people claim animals do not have emotions as humans do, but that is just not true. They feel love, loss and fear, as well as many other things. Take Gabby for instance. Gabby is a 7-year-old female calico that was taken in when her human passed away. She became so depressed she had to be put on anti-depressants. Fortunately, that, and time and love from her foster home are helping and she is doing better. We hope she will be ready for adoption soon. She clearly feels the loss of her human and her home. Like any person grieving, she needs time and help to learn that life does go on and to love again.

People are also reading…

Last, we have what SOLAS is known for — cute cats! These two boys are about 2 months old, ready to go and cute as anything. They love toys, soft blankets or a lap. They have been around kids, dogs and other cats. They ADORE kids and follow the foster family’s girl around the house. Contact us at adopt@solaspetadoption.org if you are interested in Sharkey (the gray one) or Sr. Fluggles (the black one).

As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters, or you can donate supplies through our Amazon Wish List at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption. Contact info@solaspetadoption.org for info on volunteering, adoption or anything at or call us at 402-577-0213.

0 Comments

Tags

Get a dose of adorable in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Putting pet car safety first: TripsWithPets poll reveals the method of choice for securing pets in vehicles

Putting pet car safety first: TripsWithPets poll reveals the method of choice for securing pets in vehicles

Pet parents are on the move with their furkids more than ever before. Fortunately, they’re also taking pet safety behind the wheel more seriously. We recently asked a group of pet parents about their preferences for securing their pets on car rides, and we’re happy to say that the wide majority of people we polled do put in the time and effort to make sure their pets are safe, comfortable, and happy travelers.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

What is #Jelloskin? Check out the new viral trend

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert