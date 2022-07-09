SOLAS: Great need for cat litter and a lesson in animal emotions

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of cats, cats, kittens!

We hope everyone had a safe and happy Independence Day — both for themselves and their pets!

This week, we start with a plea. We are in dire need of clumping cat litter. We have tons of cats and kittens still in foster and just opened our LAST BAG of litter. If anyone could donate litter, we would be so appreciative. You can easily ship to us via our Amazon (tinyurl.com/solaslist) or Chewy wish lists (tinyurl.com/solaschewylist). You can drop it off at one of our foster homes (message us for a close-by address) or you can donate via PayPal (paypal.me/solaspetadoption) and we will go buy it.

Next, we would like to talk about an interesting subject — animal emotions. Some people claim animals do not have emotions as humans do, but that is just not true. They feel love, loss and fear, as well as many other things. Take Gabby for instance. Gabby is a 7-year-old female calico that was taken in when her human passed away. She became so depressed she had to be put on anti-depressants. Fortunately, that, and time and love from her foster home are helping and she is doing better. We hope she will be ready for adoption soon. She clearly feels the loss of her human and her home. Like any person grieving, she needs time and help to learn that life does go on and to love again.

Last, we have what SOLAS is known for — cute cats! These two boys are about 2 months old, ready to go and cute as anything. They love toys, soft blankets or a lap. They have been around kids, dogs and other cats. They ADORE kids and follow the foster family’s girl around the house. Contact us at adopt@solaspetadoption.org if you are interested in Sharkey (the gray one) or Sr. Fluggles (the black one).

