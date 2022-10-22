SOLAS: How to win over a human reluctant cat or kitten

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of cats, cats, kittens!

First on the agenda this week is some absolute cuteness. Meet Zazu (black nose) and Saku (white nose.) They are almost 3 months old Siamese mix kittens. It’s a good thing these guys are super cute because they are not the friendliest kittens yet. They are not wild, just not really into humans right now. They much prefer to play and talk to toys, each other and the resident dog and cats. They are food motivated and enjoy a good treat! We are willing to bet with some time and enough food bribery, they will learn the ways of human love. Until then, they are gorgeous and cute to watch play. They will be available next week.

Next, because of the two above, we would like to discuss ways of winning over a human reluctant cat or kitten.

The most obvious way is food. Who doesn’t like a good treat? That includes cats! Our favorite bribe foods include cooked chicken and the squeeze-up style paste cat treats. The reason we like these is, first, they are super tasty (at least to cats.) They also smell strong, so even cats who are hesitant to get close smell them and want in on the action. Lastly, they can be given from a distance at first, but easily given by hand when the cats are starting to trust. This teaches the cats to associate yummy treat food with humans!

Another thing that can be tried is catnip. Now, not every cat responds to catnip, but for those that do, it can be a powerful tool. Just a sprinkle on the ground, or over food, can encourage a cat to let down its guard and become a playful kitten again.

We also encourage the use of wand and string toys. These allow you to engage the cat from a distance and get them playing. They often can get so excited playing that they forget the human that is attached to the other end until they are having so much fun they don’t care! They are a wonderful way to breech the distance between yourself and a reluctant cat.

Lastly, there are other things that can help, like Feliway plug-ins (a pheromone air infuser), but as with catnip, your mileage will vary with the cat’s personality.

Any way you chose to do it, it can be very rewarding to turn a reluctant cat into a wonderful pet. To see them learn to trust and love is worth all the time and money in the world! Not to mention you saved a cat that otherwise might have had trouble finding a home.

Last order of business is while we have received some domains, we are still quite short on kitten chow, cat chow, wet food and clumping cat litter. We would greatly appreciate any and all donations! The easiest way to donate is to purchase off the Amazon wish list below and let the Amazon drivers take care of the heavy lifting.

As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters, or you can donate supplies through our Amazon Wish List at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption. Contact info@solaspetadoption.org for info on volunteering, adoption or anything else. You may also call us at 402-577-0213.