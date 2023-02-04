Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of cats, cats, kittens!

This week, we’d like to start by reminding everyone of our upcoming annual Low-Cost Vaccination and Microchip Clinic being held next weekend. This will be held Feb. 11 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Bomgaars in Council Bluffs. Vaccinations will be administered by Dr. Barb Lee from Valley View Veterinary Clinic. This is a great opportunity to get those vaccinations for your cats and dogs before licensing is due in Omaha and Council Bluffs, for a good price!

A few important notes about the clinic: It’s cash only, so no cards or checks. Also, if you want a three-year rabies vaccination (as opposed to the standard one-year), please bring proof of your current unexpired rabies vaccination. Microchips will be available from SOLAS for just $25; this includes the registration fee. Please see the updated flyer for updated pricing on vaccinations.

Please also save the date for our next fundraiser. The SOLAS Bingo Bash will be held March 16 at the Grass Wagon. Details to come!

This week we’d like to introduce you to a couple of adorable cats looking for furever homes.

The first beauties are Shilo and Shaynne — a male/female duo that came to us from a farm where the cats weren’t really around people much. Their foster has put them among her tame cats and they have learned that humans are OK. Shyanne is the leader and Shilo follows close behind always. She cleans him and they sleep touching each other. They need a home where people will be patient and understand that they need time to adjust and trust their surroundings. They are gorgeous and will resemble the Maine Coon or Norwegian Forest cat breeds. They will need grooming.

Next is a pair whose names you might recognize. As a hint, I’ll tell you they hailed from Kansas City, where they were trapped behind a gas station. Meet Patrick and Brittany — the king and queen of the KC Chiefs! They were among eight almost identical kitties that we were able to take in and help out. Stayed tuned for more of this group!

All SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. Animals are often available for adoption through their foster homes directly or at PetSmart in Council Bluffs most Saturdays. If you have interest in a particular cat, please email or call us. If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters, or you can donate supplies through our Amazon Wish List at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption. Contact info@solaspetadoption.org for info on volunteering, adoption, or anything else. You may also call us at 402-577-0213.