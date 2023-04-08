Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of cats, cats, kittens!

Spring has sprung, and that means one thing to cat rescues: kitten season! While it’s always cute and sweet to see newborn kitten, it’s also bittersweet as that means there is another cat to find a home for.

SOLAS has no fewer than six nursing/pregnant mamas in rescue currently. The kitten range in age from not yet born to six weeks. These babies and moms take a LOT or resources to raise to adoption age. They also take up a lot of physical space. Most of our foster families can only handle one family at a time, which means we already have six homes that are out of room for the spring season.

There is no doubt it’s fun and adorable to help and watch a mama cat raise baby kittens, so if you have ever considered fostering a cat or kittens, now is the time!

Whether you only want to foster once a year during kitten season or all year long, we would welcome the help. You don’t have to take kittens either, if they are not your cup of tea. We have an adult wait list a mile long trying to get into rescue, too, and everything in between.

So, please, dig into your hearts and homes and see if you can make the space in one room to foster. Please contact us by any of the means below to let us know if you are interested.

While right now, all our kittens have moms, this most assuredly will not be the case all season long. Each year, we get at least one group of orphaned kittens. Sometimes, it’s because of something tragic like mom got hit by a car, mom rejected them or sometimes they are found abandoned. These are the kittens we want to touch on today.

What do you do if you find abandoned kittens?

The first and most important thing is to make sure they are actually abandoned. Mama cats must eat in order to make milk for the babies, and they often leave their young for hours at a time to hunt.

So if it’s practical and safe to do, do nothing at first. Watch and see if mama comes back. Even though having kittens raised outdoors is not ideal, it’s always better to leave kittens with their moms for at least six weeks for physical and social development. If you can keep track of the babies that long and can trap or take the babies in at six weeks, then we can get them all spayed and neutered and to a safe home.

If you determine the babies are abandoned, the next thing to do is warm them up. Kittens cannot maintain their own body temperatures and, especially when it’s cold or wet outside, they can chill and die easily. Warm them up in a nice blanket and a heating pad on low.

Do not attempt to feed or water the kittens until their temperature is normal. This can kill them! After that, they should be fed kitten milk replacement through a syringe or bottle. It takes a lot to raise abandoned kittens. If you plan to do it yourself, please reach out to a rescue for advice.

That said, it’s really better something that is left to the experts in rescue. Most rescues prepared to take in abandoned kittens at a moment’s notice, as everyone knows this is an emergency situation.

If you are in the market to adopt a kitten, the kittens we have now will be available in two to eight weeks (depending on age). Please contact us if you have any questions.

All SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. Animals are often available for adoption through their foster homes directly or at PetSmart in Council Bluffs most Saturdays.

If you have interest in a particular cat, please email or call us. If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters, or you can donate supplies through our Amazon Wish List at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption.

Contact info@solaspetadoption.org for info on volunteering, adoption or anything else. You may also call us at 402-577-0213.