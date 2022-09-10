SOLAS: Kittens and more kittens available for adoption

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of cats, cats, kittens!

This week, we are chock full of the fun stuff — kittens and more kittens!

First of all, we’d like to introduce, Peaches, Daisy and Cheetah. They were born June 26 and are full of energy. They were found and brought to our rescue by a very sweet woman who also makes kitty toys to donate. They are super sweet kittens with amazing personalities. They love to play. (Watch your piggies!) You’ll catch them running through the house as fast as they can, jumping, rolling and bouncing around on their back feet to attack each other

They demand lots of attention and cuddles. The second they see you their purr boxes are in full blast off. They don’t know much about personal space and if they hear any food being brought out they won’t miss a drop. They do great with kids and other kitties and will be ready in about a month.

Next, we have ANOTHER family of mom and kittens for your viewing pleasure!

The mom, Shirley, was originally named Squirrley by the three toddlers that she lived with. She is the mama cat. She is a beautiful tabby with gorgeous eyes. She is as sweet as she can be! Loves to be held. I think she would make a great lap kitty.

The black kitten is named Midnight. She is playful and sweet and is good about being held! She just started to purr. She was the shyest at first but she has come out of her shell. All of them are very very playful!

The tuxedo kitten is named Diamond. She has a beautiful face and a little black nose. She is the one that likes to be held the least. But she is super fun and super playful! She is the first one that started to purr. All of them are very good about not using their claws except when they are hungry and excited when they are getting ready to get fed. But they are kept in a kennel until the food is ready.

The tabby kitten, Sassy, is gorgeous. She has a white belly white paws and one of her paws on the left side has a toe that is gray — so cute! She too is very active. She is also very fun. Of the three she probably is best at being held.

They are about 4 months old and GREAT eaters of treats and wet food. They are wonderful at using their litterboxes and are ready to adopt now!

On a different note, we do want to mention that new SOLAS T-shirts are now available from Bonfire Funds. We are selling them at cost, not as a fundraiser, just to help more people get shirts and get our name out there. They range from $22 T-shirts to $38 hoodies. You can check them out at: bonfire.com/standard-solas-shirts/. Please visit the site and buy a shirt or 12!

As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters, or you can donate supplies through our Amazon Wish List at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption. Contact info@solaspetadoption.org for info on volunteering, adoption, or anything else. You may also call us at 402-577-0213.