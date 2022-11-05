SOLAS: Kittens available; donations especially needed

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of cats, cats, kittens!

This week, we have a tiny pile of adorableness to show off.

Ollie — This little guy takes a little time to warm up to his humans, but once he does you will have a lap partner for life. He loves lounging in a plush cat bed when there isn’t a human lap around. In his free time, he loves sunbathing and carrying his toy mouse around, just in case he is sparked with a burst of energy to play.

Due to his shy personality at first, a home with older kids would be the most appropriate.

The next two babies have such big personalities they wanted to introduce themselves.

Hi! My name is Oscar, but trust me I am no Oscar the grouch. I am a fun loving snuggler who loves to race around with my toys when I’m not in a lap. I have a small obsession with sinks and I love drinking straight out of the faucet.

I’m Otto! I am an extremely friendly cat who would do well in any family. I’m going to make a great friend to anyone who picks me. I have a very calm demeanor, but I’m still active like a kitten. I really enjoy my foster mom and I’m always looking to her for extra scratches.

Last order of business: while we have received some donations — for which we are extremely grateful — we are still quite short on kitten chow, cat chow, wet food and clumping cat litter. We would greatly appreciate any and all donations! The easiest way to donate is to purchase off the Amazon wish list shown below and let the Amazon drivers take care of the heavy lifting.

As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters, or you can donate supplies through our Amazon Wish List at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption. Contact info@solaspetadoption.org for info on volunteering, adoption, or anything else. You may also call us at 402-577-0213.