Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of cats, cats, kittens!

This has been a busy week for us. Kittens, kittens and more kittens needing assistance. We have taken in as many as we can squeeze space for and reached out to other rescues to help with more, but it’s still not enough. We need more foster homes! We could use foster homes for all ages of kittens, from the teeny tiny babies to adult cats and everything in between. If you have ever considered fostering, now is the time!

All it takes is you contacting us to express interest, and someone will be in touch. We will arrange a quick home visit to go over paperwork, procedures, etc. You will be paired with a foster coordinator who will be your “guide” to fostering. You get to choose the number and ages of animals that you accept into your home. All it takes is a little time, space and a lot of love. Please, can you help save a cat or kitten this year? If you are unable to foster, but still want to help — you can! Because of the influx of animals, we are in very short on supplies. Most specifically we are needing Purina Kitten Chow and clumping cat litter, but any donation is appreciated.

Donations of items can be purchased via our Amazon wish list and sent directly to us. If you wish to purchase through another source and need our address, just ask. Donations of money can be made via PayPal (@solaspetadoption) or via check sent to our mailing address. Every little bit helps us provide for cats in need.

This week, we just have one little cutie patootie to introduce you to. His name is Simba and he is 3.5 months old. He was raised with three silly sisters, so is patient and loving and available now.

All SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. Animals are often available for adoption through their foster homes directly or at PetSmart in Council Bluffs most Saturdays. If you have interest in a particular cat, please email or call us.

Contact info@solaspetadoption.org for info on volunteering, adoption or anything else. You may also call us at 402-577-0213.