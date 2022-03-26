SOLAS: Let's find homes for these great cats

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of cats, cats, kittens!

As kitten season is already upon us, we would like to humbly ask for donations again.

You might remember last week we mentioned had a pregnant mom due last week. And deliver she did! Momma gave birth (with the assistance of her foster mom) to four kittens on St. Patty’s Day. So what’s so special about this litter.?Well, mom is FIV+.

We have talked about FIV before, but just as reminder, this essentially the feline equivalent to human HIV. Cats with this disease are often more prone to infections of different kinds, but they can live a long healthy life as well. When a mom who is FIV+ gives birth, her kittens are pretty much assured of being FIV+ also. BUT….. in some instances, kittens can outgrow this and test negative at a later date. This is not guaranteed but does happen.

FIV is spread by sexual contact and deep bites. For that reason, common sense says we suggest FIV+ cat be homed with other FIV+ positive cats or alone. Although this thinking is changing with time and if both resident cat(s) and new cat are fixed and mild mannered (so the risk of bites is low) it is possible to home FIV+ with FIV– cats.

Without further ado, let us introduce the proud momma Nutmeg and her four little ones. Nutmeg is a wonderful mom who loves to be with her humans. She is super sweet and loves her lovins, especially belly pets! The kittens are obviously not yet ready for adoption, but we wanted to share their journey with you.

Nutmeg is not the only mom and babies in our care. Sunny is a 2 year old semi feral mom of six. Her babies are now 6 weeks old and will have no problem finding homes. Ms. Sunny will need a forever home of her own in 30 days. She is letting us give her a few pets, and will talk when she’s excited for treat time.

As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption.