SOLAS: Let's find Mars, Boo and Charlotte a great home

Hello! Welcome to another edition of Cats, Cats, Cats.
Before we start on the adorable cats this week, we have a special request for donations. We are in need of scoopable litter (any brand), Purina Kitten Chow (yellow bag), Breeders Edge Foster Care baby formula and mini miracle nipples. This can all be purchased on Amazon or various local places. We can help you find a close place to drop it off or ship to.
On to the kitties.
Mars was a rescue from a recycling warehouse by a group who is working to trap, neuter and spay that site. Being friendly, not feral, got him a chance for foster care and adoption. His estimated birthdate is May 11. Mars is playful, affectionate and looking for his new home.
Mars will love the adventure of a new place where he is loved and cared for. He is a happy feline and will do well with friendly dogs and gentle kids.
Boo and his sisters, Bippity and Boppity were trapped at 4 weeks old, too young to be without their mama to survive. They were raggedy and struggling little ones coming into foster care but he has become a handsome adult cat.
Boo is still waiting for that special home that will be forever his. He has been in foster care about 15 months. Estimated birthdate is April 2019.
Boo is very affectionate, playful and socialized for about anyone, and does well with other cats. Friendly dogs should be fine with Boo. We believe he will do well with kids and loves attention. He is a happy and loving guy.
Charlotte is a calico clown. She is a silly kitten who never fails to entertain. Charlotte was also fed from a bottle so she is super social. She’s especially fond of sitting in your lap at the supper table.
If you are wanting to adopt a kitten or know someone who is, please contact SOLAS as we have these three as well as many more.
As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help but can’t adopt right now, there are a lot of other way to help. You can foster or donate!
We are especially in need of foster families right now as we have an abundance of needs for cats of all ages to come to into our rescue. You can contact info@solaspetadoption.org for more information.
