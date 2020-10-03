SOLAS: Let's find Mars, Boo and Charlotte a great home

Hello! Welcome to another edition of Cats, Cats, Cats.

Before we start on the adorable cats this week, we have a special request for donations. We are in need of scoopable litter (any brand), Purina Kitten Chow (yellow bag), Breeders Edge Foster Care baby formula and mini miracle nipples. This can all be purchased on Amazon or various local places. We can help you find a close place to drop it off or ship to.

On to the kitties.

Mars was a rescue from a recycling warehouse by a group who is working to trap, neuter and spay that site. Being friendly, not feral, got him a chance for foster care and adoption. His estimated birthdate is May 11. Mars is playful, affectionate and looking for his new home.

Mars will love the adventure of a new place where he is loved and cared for. He is a happy feline and will do well with friendly dogs and gentle kids.

Boo and his sisters, Bippity and Boppity were trapped at 4 weeks old, too young to be without their mama to survive. They were raggedy and struggling little ones coming into foster care but he has become a handsome adult cat.