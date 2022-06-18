SOLAS: Local vet shortage means intake suspension for rescue

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of cats, cats, kittens!

This week we start with some happy news — a great big round of applause to everyone who made the Kikkers Bar fundraiser a HUGE success. Everyone had a great time and a nice amount of fundraising was done. Thanks to everyone who attended and participated, and to the SOLAS volunteers who made it happen. We hope we can make this type of fundraiser happen again!

Next is a not-so-happy announcement: SOLAS has had to suspend intakes for kittens and unspayed/neutered adults. The biggest reason for this is the backlog at our local vets. There is a HUGE vet shortage in the CB/Omaha area right now. We are waiting up to three months to get the kittens in to be altered. This puts a huge strain on our foster homes, as well as the SOLAS pocketbook. More time in foster means more food, more litter, etc. So for now, no we cannot accept any more until the 87 we have in backlog waiting can get into the vet. Please understand, that this is not done lightly. It is extremely hard to say no to a needy little kitten, but for the health of our rescue, we must temporarily do so.

Thankfully, while delayed getting into the vet, we are still slowly getting them done. This week we have three adorable little babies that are ready for their furever home.

First is someone you may remember. A few months ago we discussed “Monster“ aka Walter aka Little Man. He had fading kitten syndrome and tried to die multiple times a day for a time while he was little. He spent a lot of days at the vet (incurring a huge vet bill), but between the vet and a super foster mom, he survived many bouts of low body temp and blood glucose. Monster is now a beautiful 3-month-old whose pure black coat has grown some silver hairs (called a fever coat.)

Next, we have a gray (blue) and white beauty named Kung Pao. (One can only imagine what the foster had for dinner the night she got him!) He is 10 weeks old and good with other cats and dogs. He is a huge snuggler who adores being close to his person.

The last for this week is Skipper, the little orange (red) tiger who is cute as a button, 10-week-old baby! He is all about the adventure instead of cuddles and naps. So, if you are looking for a kitten who will keep you on your toes and laughing, he is the man for you. He is also good with other cats and dogs.

As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters, or you can donate supplies through our Amazon Wish List at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption. Contact info@solaspetadoption.org for info on volunteering, adoption or anything at all, call us at 402-577-0213.