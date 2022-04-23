SOLAS: Lots of great cats available

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of cats, cats, kittens!

First of all, we would like PLEAD for donations of cash and supplies from our wonderful supporters. Kitten season is in full swing and each of those adorable little kittens needs food, litter and vet care!.If you can donate, we would be so appreciative!.Information on what and where to do donate is at the end of this column.

Next, we have a very special “lady” for you. Lady is a super cute approximately 2 year old (maybe younger) female cat. She is a blue/brown Tabby with White. She is a bit of a waif as she was undernourished but is improving and looking much better. She is demure, loving and playful. A darling young lady. Gets along with other cats. Is submissive to the bully cats. We think cat friendly dog companions will be fine. She is a good fit for anyone.

Then for something different. We are looking for very special adopters for these next four cats. As cute and adorable as they are, they are not yet people friendly. They may well turn out that way, but right now, prefer the company of other animals. They will take a very patient home to teach each of these babies that humans are for loving with. Do you have that kind patience they are looking for?

Claire and Clarence are siblings. They are 5 months old, so still young. There is still plenty of time left for them to learn to love.

Jersey is also 5 months old. Isn’t she beautiful? She loves canned treats and cooked chicken.

Joanie is our really challenging girl. She is only 6 months old, but really seems to dislike people right now. She talks to you when it’s time for treats, but that is it right now.

Why would anyone want to adopt a semi-feral cat? That’s a good question to ask. The ultimate answer is: the wonderful reward at the end when the cat learns to love! All of these cats are indoor cats and NOT declawed so might also be well suited to a warehouse or other mouser duties. Some place where they can have their own space and take time to adjust to the humans around them. This is NOT to say, they can’t be adopted into homes. It just takes a patient home, and one without children.

As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters, or you can donate supplies through our Amazon Wish List at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption. Contact info@solaspetadoption.org for info on volunteering, adoption or anything at or call us at 402-577-0213.