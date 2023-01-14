SOLAS: Low cost vaccines and microchips return for February clinic

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of cats, cats, kittens!

This week, we’d like to start by proudly announcing the return of our annual Low-Cost Vaccination and Microchip Clinic. This will be held Feb. 11 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Bomgaars in Council Bluffs. Vaccinations will be administered by Dr. Barb Lee from Valley View Veterinary Clinic. This is a great opportunity to get those vaccinations for your cats and dogs before licensing is due in Omaha and Council Bluffs, for a good price!

We are also super excited about our next fundraising event: March 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Grass Wagon, SOLAS is hosting “Bingo Bash.” Plan to come join us for fun and prizes!

Now, onto the cute stuff!

First up is Lulu and Blue. They are 4 months old and sweet as can be. They are ready now for their furever homes.

Next is Freyja. She may be a tad shy at first but once she warms up to you, she demands all the attention. She also announces her entrance into any room with a little song and it is so cute. She does great with other cats; not a fan of dogs, but that could change. She loves snuggles. She is also ready now.

Last is another cat you maybe remember hearing about before. Snickerdoo is finally spayed and ready for adoption! She is very friendly to humans, but bossy to other cats. She lets them know who is in charge!

All SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. All animals are available for adoption through their foster homes directly or at PetSmart in Council Bluffs most Saturdays. If you have interest in a particular cat, please email or call us.

If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters, or you can donate supplies through our Amazon Wish List at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption. Contact info@solaspetadoption.org for info on volunteering, adoption, or anything else. You may also call us at 402-577-0213.