SOLAS: Mama and her eight babes

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of cats, cats, kittens.

Welcome to spring! Our first of the “kitten season” babies are almost ready to go. Today we would like to feature a very special and adorable crew for you.

Let’s start off with mama kitty Twix because she deserves a trophy for being an amazing, loving mom to eight. Yessss, eight babies!

Mama Twix is a beautiful tortie gal. She is super sweet. She loves to talk to you and will follow for attention. She also is a pro at letting you do whatever you want to her with no complaints! Thanks to having eight jumping babies on her she has not been around other dogs or cats due to being protective over her little ones. She does however love kids of all ages.

Velcro (female) tortie (black face). Her name comes from her spunky crazy personality where the second she sees you she is jumping up your leg and attaching herself to claim you as her human she is a bouncing ball of energy and loves to be wherever her humans are and loves to play, but when she’s ready for a nap your chest she will claim.

Snickers (female) tortie (mostly tan on face). She came off a little shy and behind from her siblings, but has since came out of her shell. She really enjoys playing and being more independent, but is starting to show and demand for more affection. Moving too fast at times can spook her, but she quickly warms up.

Toulouse (male) orange. He’s a very rambunctious little dude!

He attacks humans as soon as he’s free and anything that stands in my way. He love jumping up walls and bunny hopping throughout the house while all poofed up like I just hit some catnip. He will give lots of laughs and to really win you over some great cuddles when I’m finally tuckered out.

Simba (male) orange. He’s the biggest out of my litter and enjoys attention and being pet. You’ll often catch him out running, playing and taking care of business.

Cheese Puff (female) orange medium hair. Sunkist (female) orange medium hair. Nala (female) orange. Lemon (female) orange.

All babies and mama are kid friendly/socialized. Love their food. Very playful. And hoping to find their furrrever home just as soon as the vet can get them ready!

As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters, or you can donate supplies through our Amazon Wish List at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption. Contact info@solaspetadoption.org for info on volunteering, adoption or anything at or call us at 402-577-0213.