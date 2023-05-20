Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of cats, cats, kittens!

This week, we want to go straight to the fun stuff — the cats! Starting off with “Little Man.” Little Man is a super adorable 13-week-old baby panther. He is very ornery, social and loving. Although, he is a thief — he steals hearts!

Next, we have Prince and his brother Pauper. These 11-week-old boys hail from Texas; they are sweet as they come. They are loving and playful and ready to find their furever homes right now. Are you ready for them?

Although also adorable, some kitties just take longer to find homes. You have seen Henny Penny before. She is still looking for her furever home! She is social with dogs and cats, but slow to warm up to people. She loves to walk around and talk to you, but not actually touch you. She likes a clean potty box and loves to lay around and watch the world pass by out the window. She is 10 weeks old and will require a few patient months to settle into her new home. Do you have the patience and love for her? You will be rewarded!

One advantage of adopting a cat from SOLAS is that they are already fully vetted when you get them (unless too young for rabies at the time of adoption). It is sooo important to keep your pets up to date with their vaccinations, especially the rabies vaccination. We have heard it a million times: my cats don’t go outside, they do not need vaccinations. That is incorrect thinking, especially when it comes to rabies. We live in the Midwest and bats and other animals do get into houses. While the majority of these bats are not rabid, it’s always possible that one could be. If a bat gets into your house and comes into contact with your pet and the pet is not vaccinated, the pet could be subject to a very long quarantine time or even be euthanized as there is no way to diagnose rabies in a live animal. Do yourself and your pet a favor and spend the couple bucks and get them all rabies vaccines and keep them up to date!

All SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. Animals are often available for adoption through their foster homes directly or at PetSmart in Council Bluffs most Saturdays. If you have interest in a particular cat, please email or call us.

If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters, or you can donate supplies through our (newly updated) Amazon Wish List at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption. Contact info@solaspetadoption.org for info on volunteering, adoption or anything else. You may also call us at 402-577-0213.