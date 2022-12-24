SOLAS: Many thanks and many cats

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of cats, cats, kittens!

This week we want to start with a great big thank you! We got our final tally for Giving Tuesday and we received over $1,000 in donations! We have also received a number of food donations lately from anonymous donors. This is so wonderful and welcome; pease keep them coming!

SOLAS is also proud to announce our next fundraiser. Mark your calendars for March 16 for the Bingo bash. More information can be found on our website, solaspetadoption.org, on the upcoming events page.

We have quite a few cats to show off this week, so let’s get started.

First, we have Cole. He’s a little shy at first, but once he gets to know you is very loving. He loves other friendly cats, but is scared by wild ones, so definitely needs a quiet loving home. His favorite activity is watching his foster mom work!

Next is a duo! Meet Puff the Dragon and Turtle. These two boys are approximately 5 months old. Both started off very shy. The grey and white is Puff the Dragon. He is very friendly after he warms up to you. The orange and white is more reserved. His name is Turtle and it will take a lot to get him out of his shell. He would need a quiet room to himself for a while as he slowly builds trust. He has a beautiful coat and takes good care of himself. Both kitties will probably be big boys when they are grown.

And for another duo, we have Hunter and Snickerdoo. Hunter is the red male; Snickerdoo is the medium haired calico. Hunter is a snuggler and cuddler; friend Snickerdoo is bossy and a mighty hunter! They will be available early January.

Last but not least is Mojito. She is about 5 months old and has been anxiously awaiting her turn for a forever home while being treated for ringworm on her tail. She is all healthy and ready to go!

All SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. All animals are available for adoption through their foster homes directly or at PetSmart in Council Bluffs most Saturdays. If you have interest in a particular cat, please email or call us.

If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters, or you can donate supplies through our Amazon Wish List at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption. Contact info@solaspetadoption.org for info on volunteering, adoption or anything else. You may also call us at 402-577-0213.