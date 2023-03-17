Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of cats, cats, kittens!

This week, we want to start our story with a "happy tail." A short time ago, one of our fosters in Pacific Junction, Iowa had a “stray” come literally knocking at her door. It was begging to come in. She took the cat in and brought it to the vet to be scanned for a microchip and the cat did have one! This kitty had been lost since November in Bellevue, Nebraska. The family was overjoyed (and shocked) to get their long-lost kitty back. How it came that far and survived that long alone, who knows, but SOLAS was so happy to be able to reunite that family.

And because of that, we want to remind everyone that microchipping works! Every pet, no matter how likely you think they are to be outside, needs to be microchipped. In the case of a fire, other emergency or even an unlocked door, your indoor-only cat might be thrust upon the outdoors and a microchip is the best, most effective way of getting then back to you.

It’s just as important to keep your microchip registrations up to date also. When you get your pet microchipped, the associated number and owner info go into a national registry. If you move or change phones numbers, that registry needs to be updated. Be sure also to keep an alternate contact on file and up to date also just in case you couldn’t be reached.

The most common time pets get lost is during or right after a move, so please be sure to get the registry updated as as possible after any big life changes.

What is a microchip? It’s a very small RFID chip that gets implanted in your pet near the middle of the shoulders. It’s about the size of a grain of rice and is inserted with just a regular needle like your pets’ annual vaccinations. This chip contains a unique number that can be read by a handheld scanner. It can be done by any vet and most rescues. The cost varies depending on type, registration and the organization implanting it.

If you are unsure who to contact about checking and/or updating our pets microchip information, all you need to do is visit your nearest vet or animal rescue/shelter. They should be able to scan the chip at no cost to you and, by the format of the number, be able to tell you who to contact to update information. Although some national registries try to convince you to purchase an annual package, this is not necessary. Once the chip is registered, it is registered for life.

There have been several stories of pets being returned from far away and a long time after they disappeared in just the local news, just like our kitty above. Just imagine how you would feel if your precious babies were to get lost? Wouldn’t you do anything to get them back? So, microchip your pets — all of them!

All SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. Animals are often available for adoption through their foster homes directly or at PetSmart in Council Bluffs most Saturdays. If you have interest in a particular cat, please email or call us. If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters, or you can donate supplies through our Amazon Wish List at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption. Contact info@solaspetadoption.org for info on volunteering, adoption, or anything else. You may also call us at 402-577-0213.