Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of cats, cats, kittens!

Lately SOLAS has been receiving a lot of requests to adopt kittens, which is totally awesome. But because kitten “season” is still fairly early we do not have many young kittens available yet. Kittens must be 8 weeks and fully vetted (which can take several weeks due to vet schedules) before they are available for adoption. So, while one or two might be available at times, the large batch of kittens will not be for another month or two.

That being said, not every cat follows the “schedule” for kitten season. We’d like to introduce you to a pair of sisters that are currently available. They are 3.5 months old and super sweet. They are a little shy around dogs, but do great with other cats. These two are the life of the party at night — this is when they love to play. They are soft, fuzzy and love cat treats, canned food and cooked chicken.

We also have another adorable pair for you to meet this week. Jonah and Jethro are year old brothers. These guys are looking for an inside home. They were born outside then their mama disappeared. A kind lady took them and cared for them until recently. Jonah is a blue patch and white. Jethro is a blue patch tabby and white. He has a cute white tip on his tail. They are very nice cats for having spent the past six months outside. But, please, an inside home is what they need. They are very friendly, affectionate and calm. These boys did very well at vet visits, which involve a strange place and strange people. They were agreeable to handling and did well with procedures. They need not be adopted as a pair, but that is very special for littermates to be adopted together if possible.

Why do we love to see and encourage pairs of kittens, especially littermates to be adopted together? It’s because the kittens can move to their new home with a pre-existing bonded friend. They feel so much more comfortable and relaxed having that special cat friend to cuddle into when it’s time for a nap. And even if they are not littermates, having a pair of kittens together is always a better idea than just one. This is mostly because that way they entertain each other. They are much less likely to engage in bored destructive behavior like eating curtains when they have buddy to romp with. SOLAS encourages pair adoptions by offering special pricing for pairs of kittens. So, if you have room in your heart and home, please consider a pair of cats or kittens. It’s barely any more work than just a single cat and double the love!

All SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. Animals are often available for adoption through their foster homes directly or at PetSmart in Council Bluffs most Saturdays. If you have interest in a particular cat, please email or call us. If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters, or you can donate supplies through our Amazon Wish List at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption. Contact info@solaspetadoption.org for info on volunteering, adoption, or anything else. You may also call us at 402-577-0213.