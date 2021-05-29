SOLAS needs help with kittens

Hello from SOLAS rescue and welcome to the next edition of “Cats, Cats, Cats!”
First of all, thank you so much for your suggestions for the white kitty’s name a couple weeks ago. The winning name is Thomas, and he is now available for adoption.
This week has been another week of kitten explosion. More and more kittens are coming into foster homes, with most of them being very young and will be ready for adoption in about six weeks.
With all these kittens we are in need of formula, miracle nipples and kitten chow. These can easily be purchased from our Amazon wishlist at tinyurl.com/solaslist.
We do however have a few adult cats ready to go. One of them is Nala.
Nala is a beautiful short hair domestic tabby. She is about 3-years-old, and has short little legs, short body, shorter tail and a stocky little middle. She has beautiful markings, lovely eyes and is extremely photogenic.
Nala came to us when her family lost their home. We brought her into our home and for the first three to four days she hid under the couch. The longer we have her the more loving she becomes.
She wants to be loved and find her forever family to love. We lovingly call her our little butter ball, and she is such a sweet and loving kitty.
Nala is looking for someone who is certain they want a forever kitty. That is what we are looking for her as well, since she has already lost one forever family. Nala needs someone who will love her forever.
As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted, and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help but can’t adopt right now, there are a lot of other way to help. You can foster or donate.
You can contact info@solaspetadoption.org or 402-577-0213 or more information on adoption or volunteering.