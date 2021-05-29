SOLAS needs help with kittens

Hello from SOLAS rescue and welcome to the next edition of “Cats, Cats, Cats!”

First of all, thank you so much for your suggestions for the white kitty’s name a couple weeks ago. The winning name is Thomas, and he is now available for adoption.

This week has been another week of kitten explosion. More and more kittens are coming into foster homes, with most of them being very young and will be ready for adoption in about six weeks.

With all these kittens we are in need of formula, miracle nipples and kitten chow. These can easily be purchased from our Amazon wishlist at tinyurl.com/solaslist.

We do however have a few adult cats ready to go. One of them is Nala.

Nala is a beautiful short hair domestic tabby. She is about 3-years-old, and has short little legs, short body, shorter tail and a stocky little middle. She has beautiful markings, lovely eyes and is extremely photogenic.

Nala came to us when her family lost their home. We brought her into our home and for the first three to four days she hid under the couch. The longer we have her the more loving she becomes.