SOLAS: New T-shirts now available

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of cats, cats, kittens!

This week, SOLAS is purrfectly full of gratitude for so many people! The past few weeks, we have been blessed as an organization by so many other caring people and organizations that we wanted to take a moment to give our thanks.

The first thanks belong to Kris of Rescued Twice Auctions. Her work with the auction site alone raised over $225 for SOLAS. Do us a favor and follow Rescued Twice Auctions on Facebook. Every month she has a new rescue to benefit, and every week beautiful new auction items to sell. She is so kind to want to help animals in the best way she can! We are forever grateful.

The next thanks go to Tractor Supply Company of Lake Manawa. They run a continual item drive of pet supplies to donate to SOLAS. Through this alone, we have received a selection of food, litter and toys. We are very grateful for the store as well as the people who donate to this. And don’t worry, the doggie items that make it into the bin get shared with a fellow dog rescue.

We are also grateful that last weekend we were part of a group of small local rescues that were gifted a generous amount of cat litter. At normally $10 a bucket, this donation was worth over $2,000 market value to each rescue. This will keep our foster cats happy for a long time. We are so thankful for the people who acquired this litter and organized the distribution.

To all the people, who make SOLAS and other local rescues go around, we are thankful — from the fosters who care for the animals with their own time and love to the organizers, the donors and everyone in between!

On a different note, we do want to mention that new SOLAS T-shirts are now available from Bonfire Funds. We are selling them at cost — not as a fundraiser — just to help more people get shirts and get our name out there. They range from $22 for T-shirts to $38 for hoodies. You can check them out at bonfire.com/standard-solas-shirts. Please visit the site and buy a shirt or 12!

As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters, or you can donate supplies through our Amazon Wish List at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption. Contact info@solaspetadoption.org for info on volunteering, adoption or anything else. You may also call us at 402-577-0213.