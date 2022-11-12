SOLAS: Nonprofits suffer lack of volunteers, foster homes needed

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of cats, cats, kittens!

As with all businesses right now, even nonprofits are suffering from a lack of “staffing” or volunteers. We especially need new foster homes. Without new homes to place cats into, we are forced to turn away cats that desperately need our help.

So what does it take to become a foster? The basics are actually simple. You must live in in the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro area. You must be able to provide space, love, socialization and care to a cat or cats in need. The exact requirements vary depending on if you are looking to foster a single adult, a litter or kitten, etc. Some cats will require a trip or two to the vet, which you are responsible for driving to. But otherwise, SOLAS provides everything you need — minus the love! We provide food, litter, vet payments, etc.

We are often asked how long you have a foster for. That also depends on the situation. An adult cat may just need a few days or may be harder to adopt and take weeks. Kittens have to stay in foster care until they are 8 weeks and fully vetted, so that is about a 3-month commitment for babies.

We also often hear “I can’t foster, I have my own cats/dogs/kids.” That is actually perfect. The more the merrier! We joke, but this is actually true to some extent. We, of course, want our cats to be safe and secure but we also want them exposed to lots of situations so they can more readily adapt to their new homes when they get adopted.

When the cats are ready to get adopted, then comes one of the admittedly harder parts of fostering ... letting them go. Sometimes cats will be adopted directly from you, the foster; other times they will be adopted at as Saturday showing at PetSmart in Council Bluffs. And other times, they will go into the PetSmart cages to be adopted out during regular business hours. Although it can be hard to leave them, we just have to remember ... finding them a purrfect new home was always the ultimate goal. We are just a happy stop along the way.

Many times we are told “I can’t foster, I’d keep them all.” Trust me ... the temptation is there, especially in the beginning. As a foster, I repeat as a kind of mantra: “If I keep this one, that’s one less space I have to help others.” The desire to help more animals is always what keeps us going, what allows us to let cats go and make room for another.

If you are interested in speaking to one of us about becoming a foster parents, please email or call and we’d be glad to get in touch!

Before we close today, we want to introduce you to two very special reasons that we foster. Please meet two of our special needs cats: Toby and Sweetheart.

Sweetheart is a 5-year-old female. Her ear is chipped which indicates she lived in a feral colony at some point, but is nowhere near feral. She is super sweet and loves a lap. She had a fractured back leg/hip at some point in her past, but it’s healed now. She also has no teeth, but vets have no idea why!

Toby is a 2.5-year-old male. As you can tell by the picture, he loves other cats. He is a total snuggle bug and loves to sleep with you. He does have some eye issues that require drops.

As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters, or you can donate supplies through our Amazon Wish List at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption. Contact info@solaspetadoption.org for info on volunteering, adoption, or anything else. You may also call us at 402-577-0213.