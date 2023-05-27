Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of cats, cats, kittens!

As most of you know, spring is the beginning of the “annual” kitten season. Every cat rescue around has kittens coming out of their ears. But, along with those cute adorable kittens, we have mama cats and other adults who need homes, too.

There are so many advantages of adopting an older adult cat. First, and probably most importantly, they are over the “kitten stage,” meaning you are less likely to find them hanging upside down from your curtains or exploring the air ducts! Like humans, older cats are generally calmer and have a better understanding of life in general. They know when they have it good!

Older cats are so appreciative of a good furever home. They will love you with their whole heart in thankfulness. Some people think kittens are “better” because they don’t have bad habits yet. Yet being the operative word there. Just because they do start out sweet and innocent, doesn’t mean they will necessarily stay that way. Yes, an adult cat might be a counter jumper, but you can change habits and at least you know what you are getting into. Adult cats show their personalities right away, while kittens take a while. If you are looking for a lap cat, a rescue can point you toward an adult cat that they know is a lap cat. With a kitten, it’s anyone’s guess if they decide they like laps or not.

Speaking of lap cats — This week, we have two very special older cats we want to show you. This male /female duo has been through so much. They are incredibly sweet and calm at 15 years old. All they want is a warm lap to call their own for the rest of their “not so little” lives (they are rather plump!) They do good with other cats. At 15 years old, they are definitely not wild kittens. They would love nothing more than a loving home to call their own. They would be ideal for an older, quiet home.

It’s probably not a surprise that the older cats are, the harder they are to adopt out. At 15, these two will be likely take a little longer to find their homes, but every animal deserves a furever home. No life span is promised for anybody or any animal.

These cats could live another six months or six years! While that may not seem like a long enough time, it never is. And knowing you gave this guy or gal all the love they could want for the rest of their lives makes a shorter time with them worth it. You will be rewarded for your selflessness in choosing a senior pet.

All SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. Animals are often available for adoption through their foster homes directly or at PetSmart in Council Bluffs most Saturdays. If you have interest in a particular cat, please email or call us.

If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters, or you can donate supplies through our (newly updated) Amazon Wish List at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption. Contact info@solaspetadoption.org for info on volunteering, adoption, or anything else. You may also call us at 402-577-0213.