SOLAS online auction begins Sunday

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of “Cats, Cats, Kittens!”

Well, the time is finally almost here. SOLAS is so excited to produce our very first online fundraiser! Since the pandemic has killed our chili feeds that so many of you remember fondly, we are moving to the new decade and doing this all online.

Starting Sunday at noon, the bidding goes live at bit.ly/32BFgbX.

Bidding runs through Dec. 19 and we have so many wonderful items donated by our SOLAS friends. Everything from kitten kitchen mitts to a lottery ticket covered Christmas tree decorated by our very own Dadie File. Starting bids are different for each items, but price ranges from about $5 to $50.

So how does this work? All you need to do is go to the address above, browse all our wonderful items and click “bid” on the ones that interest you. You will need to create an account to do so.

After the auction is over, we will invoice you via the same account for the items you won. Payment is made through the website and all money raised goes to SOLAS, (the auction website we are using takes none).