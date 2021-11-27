SOLAS online auction begins Sunday

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of “Cats, Cats, Kittens!”
Well, the time is finally almost here. SOLAS is so excited to produce our very first online fundraiser! Since the pandemic has killed our chili feeds that so many of you remember fondly, we are moving to the new decade and doing this all online.
Starting Sunday at noon, the bidding goes live at bit.ly/32BFgbX.
Bidding runs through Dec. 19 and we have so many wonderful items donated by our SOLAS friends. Everything from kitten kitchen mitts to a lottery ticket covered Christmas tree decorated by our very own Dadie File. Starting bids are different for each items, but price ranges from about $5 to $50.
So how does this work? All you need to do is go to the address above, browse all our wonderful items and click “bid” on the ones that interest you. You will need to create an account to do so.
After the auction is over, we will invoice you via the same account for the items you won. Payment is made through the website and all money raised goes to SOLAS, (the auction website we are using takes none).
Getting the items to you will be arranged after the auction is over as we know some of you will want these items for Christmas gifts! We will setup a time and a central location to have a pickup location as soon as we can. Also, if you need an item sooner, we can make special arrangements for it to be picked up individually.
Special thanks to for this auction and everyone who has helped us, including File, our generous donors and myself, who is running the tech side of things.
Rather than highlight any specific cats this week, we will show you some of the auction items. I do want to note we have a lot of kittens and cats available right now and through December. They are available at PetSmart in Council Bluffs, Humane Pet Services and in our foster homes.
Most Saturdays we also have even more cats at PetSmart so this is a great time to get your “pick of the litter!” If you are looking for something specific, feel free to email adopt@solaspetadoption.org and will see what we can do to help.
As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters or you can donate supplies through our Amazon wish list at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption.
Contact info@solaspetadoption.org or 402-577-0213 for more information.