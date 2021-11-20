SOLAS: Online auction for SOLAS begins soon

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of “Cats, Cats, Kittens!”
First this week, a reminder, SOLAS is hosting our very first online auction starting Nov. 28 and running through Dec. 19. The link will be published next week. Get your hearts, wallets and gift giving minds ready.
The way the auction works is you bid on items you are interested in. If you win, you pay through the auction site (all proceeds go to SOLAS) and then pickup/delivery will be arranged.
As a quick preview, we have a picture of a super cute basket we will be offering. It was donated by Humane Services LLC of Council Bluffs and includes “alcohol” related toys and doggy “beer.”
This week we want to talk about something a little different. The subject is why you should adopt from a rescue — specially from a foster home-based rescue like SOLAS.
There are a million reasons this is a better idea than a breeder, but we will focus on what make a foster home-based rescue unique. The main reason is the socialization the kitties receive.
These cats and kittens have spent time inside a home. Most foster homes have other cats, some have dogs and a lot of kids, so the animals are exposed to lots of different things.
This allows them to become less scared of the unknown when they reach their furever homes. It also allows the foster parent(s) a chance to get to know the cats so we can be sure to place them in an appropriate home where both the animal and humans will be happy.
Another benefit of a rescue like SOLAS is it’s entirely volunteer run. No money is spent on a building, salaries etc. Every bit of every adoption donation or other donation goes towards the medical and daily care of our animals.
Hence the need for fundraisers like the auction.
Lastly, before we move on to our weekly adorable animals we want to mention that all animals adopted from SOLAS are fully vetted. That includes spay/neutering, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchipping as well as any other needed medical care.
So, while the adoption donation may seem higher than a “free” kitten off Facebook. When you factor in all of this and the cost to get that cat vetted, rescue cats are generally less expensive.
Now, for some adorable cats and kittens.
The first three kittens we have today are adorable and come from the same foster home. The foster mom describes them as all cuddly little bugs.
The tux facing backwards is Boots. The tux facing forward is Oreo and finally the lone gray and white one is Cupcake. All are available now.
The next pair of kittens are 3-months-old. They are not related but sure think they are. They are good buds and would love to be adopted together. The white and tiger striped mix is Charlie and the all striped is Chuckie.
Remember ... kittens are best in pairs because they keep each other busy and out of trouble. Here is a set that comes pre-paired for you. They are also available now.
As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters, or you can donate supplies through our Amazon wish list at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption.
Contact info@solaspetadoption.org or 402-577-0213 for more information.