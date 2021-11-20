SOLAS: Online auction for SOLAS begins soon

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of “Cats, Cats, Kittens!”

First this week, a reminder, SOLAS is hosting our very first online auction starting Nov. 28 and running through Dec. 19. The link will be published next week. Get your hearts, wallets and gift giving minds ready.

The way the auction works is you bid on items you are interested in. If you win, you pay through the auction site (all proceeds go to SOLAS) and then pickup/delivery will be arranged.

As a quick preview, we have a picture of a super cute basket we will be offering. It was donated by Humane Services LLC of Council Bluffs and includes “alcohol” related toys and doggy “beer.”

This week we want to talk about something a little different. The subject is why you should adopt from a rescue — specially from a foster home-based rescue like SOLAS.

There are a million reasons this is a better idea than a breeder, but we will focus on what make a foster home-based rescue unique. The main reason is the socialization the kitties receive.

These cats and kittens have spent time inside a home. Most foster homes have other cats, some have dogs and a lot of kids, so the animals are exposed to lots of different things.