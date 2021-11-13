SOLAS: Plenty of awesome cats available for adoption

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of “Cats, Cats, Kittens!”

First this week, a reminder, SOLAS is hosting our very first online auction starting Nov. 28 and running through Dec. 19. Get your online pocketbooks (if there really is such a thing) ready! The wreath pictured is just one of the many super cool items we will have available.

Now, for some adorable cats and kittens.

The female tortie pictured is Sophia. Sophia came to us very pregnant and had an easy time giving birth to her four boys. She was very protective of her babies and an excellent mom even at her young age.

When three orphan kittens arrived, she welcomed them without hesitation and raised all seven. She is very shy but after all she’s done successfully raising seven adorable babies — she deserves a loving home.

She will do best if the home is quiet (adults or older children). Since she’s been protecting so many babies, we can’t be sure how she will do with other animals so it would be best if she was the only pet. She is shy around new people and slow to warm up but loves having her head and neck rubbed.