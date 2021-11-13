SOLAS: Plenty of awesome cats available for adoption

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of “Cats, Cats, Kittens!”
First this week, a reminder, SOLAS is hosting our very first online auction starting Nov. 28 and running through Dec. 19. Get your online pocketbooks (if there really is such a thing) ready! The wreath pictured is just one of the many super cool items we will have available.
Now, for some adorable cats and kittens.
The female tortie pictured is Sophia. Sophia came to us very pregnant and had an easy time giving birth to her four boys. She was very protective of her babies and an excellent mom even at her young age.
When three orphan kittens arrived, she welcomed them without hesitation and raised all seven. She is very shy but after all she’s done successfully raising seven adorable babies — she deserves a loving home.
She will do best if the home is quiet (adults or older children). Since she’s been protecting so many babies, we can’t be sure how she will do with other animals so it would be best if she was the only pet. She is shy around new people and slow to warm up but loves having her head and neck rubbed.
The adorable photo of the single cat is Fritz D. Cat. He was orphaned at a few weeks of age but was lucky because he found a very caring mom when he came to us. He has always been very friendly and great with people of all ages.
Nothing seems to bother him, not even playful, noisy young children as he just wants to be with humans. His fur is very silky, thick and soft and he purrs as soon as he is picked up.
He is very playful and extremely gentle at play but he also loves to cuddle and be held.
Lastly, we have four identical orange tabby boys — Finnigan, Furrnando, Leonardo and Dodsworth. As with most kittens, if something moves, all four are quick to join in the play.
They love people of all ages and are very gentle with young children. They love being with humans and come running even when they don’t know the person. All four are very cuddly and extremely gentle. They will be available about Thanksgiving.
As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters, or you can donate supplies through our Amazon wish list at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption. Contact info@solaspetadoption.org or 402-577-0213 for more information.