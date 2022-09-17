SOLAS: Prevention key to protect from fleas and ticks

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of cats, cats, kittens!

This week would like to discuss a little annoying critter of problem: fleas and ticks. Fleas and ticks are parasites. They prey on warm-blooded beings to survive — like our precious dogs and cats! While it may seem at first that this is just an annoyance of a problem, it actually can be a health issue. Both fleas and ticks suck blood and can transmit diseases. To a teeny tiny kitten, a large parasite load can actually be deadly.

We are often asked how best to protect our pets from these pests and the diseases they cause. Our best answer is to talk to your vet and use only vet-approved products. There are many over-the-counter products available, but there is no way to confirm these are safe, not even the chemicals they say they contain. ALWAYS get flea and tick prevention from your vet and ALWAYS use it on the prescribed schedule for your animals.

On to more fun subjects… kittens. And, boy are they adorable this week! This week we have five to introduce. All five are males and are great with adult cats, dogs and children of all ages. (They currently reside in a home with daycare so you know they are social.)

Our first is Bear. He is the black long-haired one. He is very vocal and loves to be held at all times. He cries at your feet to be picked up! He is quite the lap cat and loves to snuggle his kitty siblings.

Then we have Coal. Coal is a black short-haired kitty. He loves to be held and being cradled like a baby, always leading his siblings into trouble, and overall, very playful and sweet. He gets along well with his foster’s resident adult cats and wants to snuggle with them constantly

Bentley is the black and white medium haired one. He is very playful and likes to be held, but not too long. He’s busy — on the go! He is more interested in playing and chasing toys. He adores cuddling his kitty siblings.

Next is Domino. He is the more white of the black and white medium haired ones. He is absolutely adorable! He’s a little more reserved than his brothers, but still loves to play and be held. He does well with the other kitties in the house.

Last we have Rocky. He is the sole grey and white one. He has a huge personality! He is always on the go and wants to play all the time. Snuggles, but not for too long. Gets along great with all other kitties.

All of these kitties are available directly from their foster home. Please let us know if you’d like to meet one or two and we’ll put you in touch.

On a different note, we do want to mention that new SOLAS T-shirts are now available from Bonfire Funds. We are selling them at cost, not as a fundraiser, just to help more people get shirts and get our name out there. They range from $22 for T-shirts to $38 for hoodies. You can check them out at bonfire.com/standard-solas-shirts. Please visit the site and buy a shirt (or 12!)

As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters, or you can donate supplies through our Amazon Wish List at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption. Contact info@solaspetadoption.org for info on volunteering, adoption or anything else. You may also call us at 402-577-0213.