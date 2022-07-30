SOLAS: Prince and Belle, a charming duo

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of cats, cats, kittens!

Meet Prince and Belle — a brother and sister duo who are never far from each other. They are now about 3 months old, but at 5 weeks old they were found in the middle of a street outside the train museum in Council Bluffs. A caring bystander picked them up when no mom could be found and got them to SOLAS for rescue.

From the beginning, it was obvious these kittens had been dumped and were not strays. They were never fearful of humans and ate like champs.

They have grown into two beautiful black and white cats who adore life.

Belle is the girl. She is the smaller of the two. Although both cats are typical kittens and prefer to run than be held, when she gets tired, Belle is liable to find a lap to cuddle into. She loves climbing, exploring and especially eating! She goes nuts for lickable treats and anything edible she can find her little mouth on.

Prince is the bigger boy. He is more independent than his sister. He likes to hang out, and play with the dog’s tennis balls and his favorite toy — the race track ball! Although he prefers to snuggle furry things instead of humans, watch out — he’s a purr monster! He can be heard from across the room when he’s content. It’s wonderful!

Both kittens absolutely adore each other and other animals. They have two foster brothers who they cuddle, groom and play with. They also have a crazy small dog foster sister who they tolerate. Depending on how crazy she is, they will sometime let her lick them; sometimes they run away, but they are never aggressive toward her even when she’s crazy.

We would LOVE to see this duo adopted together. They are being offered at the duo price of 2/$200. If they do not get adopted together, we will insist they go to homes with another friendly fur sibling.

As always, all SOLAS animals are fully-vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters, or you can donate supplies through our Amazon Wish List at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption. Contact info@solaspetadoption.org for info on volunteering, adoption or anything else. You may also call us at 402-577-0213.