SOLAS: PSA about declawing -- don't do it

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of cats, cats, kittens!

We would like to start this week’s column with a PSA about declawing. While SOLAS occasionally offers declawed cats, this is only because they came to us that way. We do NOT declaw our cats, nor do we condone the doing of such. This is an unnecessary, painful and often times debilitating procedure that can result in a lifetime of pain for the cat. It can also lead to litterbox issues and personality changes. If performed on a human being, declawing would be like cutting off each finger at the last knuckle.

Medical drawbacks to declawing include pain in the paw, infection, tissue necrosis (tissue death), lameness and back pain. Removing claws changes the way a cat’s foot meets the ground and can cause pain similar to wearing an uncomfortable pair of shoes. There can also be a regrowth of improperly removed claws, nerve damage and bone spurs.

Also, the older the cat, the more likely for medical drawbacks to occur. Declawing should be reserved only for those rare cases in which a cat has a medical problem that would warrant such surgery, such as the need to remove cancerous nail bed tumors.

OK, now that we got that off our kitten chests, let’s move on to something more fun — cats of course!

Let us introduce to you Gabby. She is a 7-year-old female long-haired calico. She is super sweet and loves a window to look out. Her human died recently, and nobody was able to care for her anymore. So sad. She is just looking for that wonderful new home to love her.

Also in the same foster home, we have Allison. She is a 3.5-month-old Torbie. She is a super sweetheart found in the engine of a van! Allison is FIV positive, which means she can be more susceptible to infections but also can live a full, happy life. Because she is young, this is also maybe a false positive and she will no longer test negative in a few weeks. FIV-positive cats live with other cats as long as they are not fighting or mating.

Last, we have Scrappy. Scrappy is a 2-month-old female. She is not quite ready for adoption but will be soon. Scrappy is named because she was found in a car about to be crushed! (What is it with cars this week?!)

As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters, or you can donate supplies through our Amazon Wish List at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption. Contact info@solaspetadoption.org for info on volunteering, adoption or anything, or call us at 402-577-0213.