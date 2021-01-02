SOLAS ready to start the new year

Happy new year, and welcome to the next edition of “Cats, Cats, Cats!”
As the year is changing to a new one, we thought this would be a good time to reflect on the past year.
It’s been one heck of a year for the world, animal rescue and SOLAS. Of course COVID-19 has played a big part in this.
We have had foster homes have to quit (hopefully temporarily), vets backed up for months, foster homes getting sick and loss of our “long term” places to show cats resulting in slow adoptions.
Not to mention lower grants and donations due to the economy and cancellation of fundraisers.
But despite all this, we have endured and have had 318 adoptions this year, which is almost the same as previous years. This is wonderful news for those 318 cats who now have a purrmanant homes.
This includes many cats like Zero, Boo and Banana who were difficult to adopt, some being in foster care for almost a whole year. This also includes several FIV+ cats and several senior cats who made their foster home fall in love and adopt them.
And despite this we had great success with our Amazon wish list (tinyurl.com/solaslist) and private donations.
We are so lucky to have donors and supporters like we do.
Thank you again.
This year we look forward to getting back to a new normal. Being able to open our homes, our partnering pet stores and vets to even more needing animals.
If you want to help check out solaspetadoption.org for more information on fostering, donating and volunteering.
But we can’t close this column without at least mentioning one cat needing a home.
Meet Sam. Sam aka Sammy is available for adoption and ready to find his fur-ever home. Sammy is extremely affectionate and love to cuddle.
He is great with kids and warms up to other animals with time. He loves to be center of attention and will knock your phone or gaming controller out of your hand. He also loves to lay in piles of clothes or in clothes baskets.
As always all SOLAS animals are fully vetted, and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help but can’t adopt right now, there are a lot of other way to help. You can foster or donate.
You can contact info@solaspetadoption.org or 402-577-0213 or more information on adoption or volunteering.