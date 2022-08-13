SOLAS: Rescued Twice Auction proceeds benefit SOLAS

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of cats, cats, kittens!

Again, this week, we would like to remind our readers that we are the proud recipients of this month’s Rescued Twice Auction on Facebook. What this is all about is a wonderful woman who makes homemade craft items and sells them auction-style to benefit local animal rescues. Each month she picks a different rescue to benefit, and August proceeds go to SOLAS. We are so honored. The items are totally cute, too! To get involved in this or to bid on items, go to the SOLAS Facebook page and you will see a link for Rescued Twice Auctions. Follow that page to see new items released weekly. Bid now, bid tomorrow and bid often!

Next, we are pleased to announce that Calypso, the pirate kitty whom so many people have asked about, has found her fur-ever home. We are so excited for her.

And one more announcement — SOLAS would like to thank the local Wal-Mart Community Grants Foundation VERY gratefully for several very generous grants to our organization this year (and last.) In a time of reduced donations, this truly is a lifesaver for so many cats.

On to some fun stuff — this week, we are featuring three cats from one wonderful foster home!

First is Ben. He is a 4-month-old BEAUTIFUL Lilac Point Siamese mix. He does well with dogs, cats and people. He is loving and playful and would do wonderfully in any home.

Next is Pippi. She is a 3-month-old Torbie. She is still a bit fearful of humans. She loves other cats, but will take some time before she learns to trust humans. She requires a very patient new family who will tempt her with canned food, chicken and love. She would do awesome with a friendly cat friend to show her how to love. She is currently viewable at Humane Pet Services LLC on Valley View Drive.

Last, we have our most challenging placement right now: Patty. Otherwise known as Crabby Patty. She was an outdoor cat who was found with a litter of kittens 4 months ago. She was brought inside to raise that litter safely and then took another litter and raised them also — being the wonderful momma cat she is. She is 3 years old and tolerates a few pats, but no holding or hugging yet. She would do well in a VERY patient indoor or perhaps safe indoor/outdoor setting. She adores cat towers and high shelves (as it makes her feel safe) and canned food with gravy.

As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters, or you can donate supplies through our Amazon Wish List at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption. Contact info@solaspetadoption.org for info on volunteering, adoption or anything else. You may also call us at 402-577-0213.