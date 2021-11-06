SOLAS shelter almost full, many cats available

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of “Cats, Cats, Kittens!”

First this week, a reminder, SOLAS is hosting our very first online auction starting Nov. 28 and running through Dec. 19. Stay tuned for more details.

Thank you to everyone who donated items that will appear in this auction.

Next, we want to have a talk about animals and adoption. Did you know this has been a crazy year for animals? Somewhat probably due to mother nature and somewhat due to people adopting during COVID-19 — then changing their minds months later.

This has been a wild spring, summer and now fall.

SOLAS, along with almost every shelter in the area, is staying almost completely full.

So, can you help the animals out by making room for another furry family member in your life?

As an example, we have an entire litter of black kittens that are growing up in foster care simply because they haven’t been adopted. They are about a year old now and cute as anything.

They are sweet and wonderful and good with kids.

We also have some other older cats. One of them is Clarice.