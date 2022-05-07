SOLAS: Siamese siblings, Loki and Thor need homes

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of cats, cats, kittens!

First, SOLAS would like to humbly and gratefully thank our generous donors. We put out the word this week that we needed supplies and you guys have come through big time! We have received many much-needed packages of food, litter, formula and more from Amazon and Chewy this wee — not to mention the monetary donations. We appreciate you all so much. Please keep them coming!

This week we start with a a special duo for you. Meet Stella and Murphy, 10 year old siblings who are rejoining SOLAS after five years in their home.

These beautiful Siamese siblings were adopted from SOLAS five years ago, but their most recent family was unable to care for them any longer and they were surrendered to NHS.

NHS was able to track them back to SOLAS and we were more than happy to take them back in and get them ready for a new home. SOLAS has covered the expenses for a recent visit to the doctor for checkups and dentals.

Murphy (the big guy) lost his last two teeth during the dental cleaning, but he has no problem enjoying regular dry food. He is also partially blind in one eye but that does not slow him down at all.

Stella is more outgoing than Murphy and she likes to chirp when she sees her foster mom. She lost a couple of teeth during her dental but, much like Murphy, it does not hold her back from enjoying regular dry food.

Murphy is very attached to his sister so they must be adopted together.

These siblings are clean and very well mannered, they are looking for somebody to curl up with and enjoy a good book or maybe relax in front of the TV.

On the opposite end of the age spectrum, we also would like to introduce Thor and Loki, two adorable 8 week old black male kittens. They are not yet ready for adoption but will be in the next couple of weeks. Loki (the one with the toy) is super sweet and loving. He is very adventurous and loves playing with his foster fur family. Thor is a bit more reserved but also coming out of his shell. He would do best with another fur brother or sister for sure. Both are socialized to other cats, a small dog and humans. Just two happy go lucky kittens who would do well in any situation.

As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters, or you can donate supplies through our Amazon Wish List at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption. Contact info@solaspetadoption.org for info on volunteering, adoption or anything at or call us at 402-577-0213.