SOLAS: Smokey and the bunny

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of cats, cats, kittens!

As always, SOLAS would like to thank our donors and volunteers. This past week we have received several wonderful and much needed donations of food, litter, medications, etc. Thank you so much. And SOLAS would like to send a special “thank you” to the Walmart Community Grants program for a very generous monetary donation that comes at such a much-needed time. You have helped us save countless lives.

If you are good at writing and organization, would you like to help us apply for grants? Personal donations are WONDERFUL, and we love every single one, but grants are equally important. Right now grant writing is being done as time allowed by SOLAS volunteers but we would love a person dedicated to just this. We would provide you the information required, and it would be up to you to track down grants to apply for and to write the grant application.

Most are pretty easy. Some even remember information from previous applications so it’s just knowing and tracking when to reapply and “Click-click!” Let us know at volunteer@solaspetadoption.org if you are interested and we can talk.

This week we have one very special kitty and another very unique animal to tell you about.

First is the beautiful and elegant Smokey the Cat. She is approximately 13 years old and the most content little gal. She is quite and calm and loves to just exist and get love from her humans. Smokey is a quiet one and was at PetSmart for a while, but the noise and chaos was too much for her.

She is back in foster care and doing well. Her foster describes her as serene. She doesn’t put up with sass from other cats but avoids starting it too. She would love to be your quite best friend.

Next is our unique animal. Most people know SOLAS for cats these days, but we don’t play favorites! If another animal comes to us in need and we can help it, we will. So, I present to you — Buddy the Bunny. Buddy was removed from a home due to neglect. He had an injury to his eye area that caused the skin to die and the eye to develop an ulcer. I’ll spare you from the NASTY before picture but this is Buddy today. He looks sooooo much better. He will be on medications for a few more weeks, but after that will be looking for his special bunny loving home. He is currently getting spoiled by his foster mom who reads him bedtime stories. We estimate Buddy to be under a year of age.

As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters, or you can donate supplies through our Amazon Wish List at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption. Contact info@solaspetadoption.org for info on volunteering, adoption or anything at or call us at 402-577-0213.