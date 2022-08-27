SOLAS: Specials balls of fluff -- plus an annoying issue this time of year

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of cats, cats, kittens!

This week, we’d like to introduce some very special balls of fluff with a very common and annoying issue, especially this time of year.

Check out the now 7-week-old furballs in the picture: Thelma, Louise, Franky and Furnando! They are super cute, sweet and cuddly. They love to play with each other and human kids!

Unfortunately, right now, they are stuck in quarantine. Why? Because they have ringworm.

Three weeks into foster care they broke out with the nasty fungus. Yep, you read that right. Ringworm is a fungus, not a worm (despite its name). Where does it come from? It comes from various natural sources like grasses or other infected cats. It can lie dormant for weeks, months, or even years if an infected cat leaves spores lying around on a cat toy or tree.

Because they came from a hoarding situation, it’s likely these little babies were exposed to it at a young age. Their baby immune systems were able to hold it off for a while, but, eventually, it reared its ugly head.

Ringworm is most common in kittens, elderly cats and cats with compromised immune systems. Fortunately, this is not a permanent condition. It is treatable with medication. As a rescue, it’s frustrating to deal with simply because of how contagious it is and how long it takes to treat it.

Physically, ringworm most often looks like a patch of missing fur, often scaly or scabby in appearance. It’s often itchy to the cats, so they may be scratching at it. A vet has several tests they can run to diagnose it but the most common one is using a Woods lamp (blacklight) to see if it glows. Glowing is bad in this case.

But as we said before, it is treatable. Even without treatment, most cats will clear it on their own in about 3 months. But, as a rescue, most of the time we want to hurry that along with medication.

One of the tricky parts of dealing with ringworm is that it is contagious to humans, especially, like cats, young humans and those with compromised immune systems. So, we do our best to confine the cats to a small, easily bleachable area with minimal soft surfaces to collect spores.

When the foster goes in and out of the confinement area, they are encouraged to change clothes or wear a jacket or something just for that room. As a foster, it is a pain, but — knowing it won’t last forever — it is worth it. Even if it does pass to humans, it most often appears as a small bumpy, itchy, circular area. Not a huge issue. It just requires treatment.

In about 2 months these kittens will have healed and will be ready for adoption. The foster will take care to bleach the area they were in, launder all soft surfaces in hot water, and, in cases of things like cat trees, put them in the sun for a few days to kill the fungus spores.

As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters, or you can donate supplies through our Amazon Wish List at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption.

Contact info@solaspetadoption.org for info on volunteering, adoption or anything else. You may also call us at (402) 577-0213.