SOLAS success stories

She was adopted, and her and her knew owner drove away with treats and favorite toys. Her new mom was so happy at the quick transition. It’s not perfect but she is accepting a new life.

Some of you may remember Cindy Lou. She’s been featured several times including as one of the Christmas cats.

She would not tolerate being at Petsmart so she had to be adopted from her foster home. She also needed to be an only cat and have an owner who appreciated her active nature.

After about six months in foster care, SOLAS is happy to announce she has found her forever home. A young man needing a service animal adopted her and several updates later, shows them fast in love.

Adoptions like this as what keep us fosters going when the times get tough.

Thank you to the new cat parent and everyone who had a hand in this one.

As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted, and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help but can’t adopt right now, there are a lot of other way to help. You can foster or donate!

