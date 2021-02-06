SOLAS success stories

Welcome to February and the next edition of “Cats, Cats, Cats!”
In honor of the “love month” we wanted to take this opportunity to share a couple heart touching adoption stories.
First is Snowflake and she now has a home! Eleven months ago, SOLAS took in a beautiful ragdoll.
Her owner was deceased, and her aggression towards people and pets in two different shelters simply didn’t make her an adoptable pet.
But those blue eyes could turn fire red when she was angry and scared, made her on a mission. Hurt, angry, scared, maybe neurological issues?
Five weeks went by before we were able to touch her without getting lashed at or charged at, because she meant business.
Time earned trust, and she behaved at the vet, but then would try and beat up other pets if she could get to them.
Then she could be trusted to go outside for walks every day and she loved it.
Nothing changed about her hate of other pets and many months of searching for a home with no other pets and an owner with angry cat experience started.
A meeting happened and Snowflake’s history was discussed — the good and the bad. Snowflake knew something was changed and got scared, but knew this was her chance.
She was adopted, and her and her knew owner drove away with treats and favorite toys. Her new mom was so happy at the quick transition. It’s not perfect but she is accepting a new life.
Some of you may remember Cindy Lou. She’s been featured several times including as one of the Christmas cats.
She would not tolerate being at Petsmart so she had to be adopted from her foster home. She also needed to be an only cat and have an owner who appreciated her active nature.
After about six months in foster care, SOLAS is happy to announce she has found her forever home. A young man needing a service animal adopted her and several updates later, shows them fast in love.
Adoptions like this as what keep us fosters going when the times get tough.
Thank you to the new cat parent and everyone who had a hand in this one.
As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted, and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help but can’t adopt right now, there are a lot of other way to help. You can foster or donate!
You can contact info@solaspetadoption.org or 402-577-0213 or more information on adoption or volunteering.