SOLAS: Support animals through fundraiser

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of cats, cats, kittens!

First, a very huge meowy thank you to all the people who choose SOLAS to donate to during last week’s Share Omaha’s Do Go Days. Your support is absolutely critical to the survival of so many cats and kittens and they (and us) thank you from the very bottom of their little formula-filled tummies. For those of who happened to miss the donation even, your support is welcome any day of the week. You can donate via PayPal on our website, solaspetadoption.org/donate.

Next is another huge thing, but this time an announcement. SOLAS is proud to announce our next fundraising event. It will be held June 11 from 5 to 10 p.m. at Kikkers Bar in Council Bluffs, 1503 Avenue C. We will have live music by Pog Mo Thon, Great food, cold drinks and lots of raffles. This is something new for us and we are super excited about it! Thank you so much to the bar, the band and other people who are making this possible. Please come join us, have a drink, enjoy the music and support our cause.

Now, we are showing a cat whose face you might recognize. The black little boy is named Thor. He and his brother Loki have been featured before. They have been in foster care for about three weeks and are super neat cats. Loki already has a home waiting on him, but Thor is still waiting for the right home. He is getting vetted next week so will be ready soon after. He is the most interesting kitten his foster has ever met. He is super calm. While his brother is typical active kitten, running amok, climbing curtains and getting into scuffles with the resident pets, Thor is perfect content to sit on a warm blanket and watch the world go by. This is not to say he doesn’t occasionally get the “kitten crazies,” but much less than the average kitten. His foster mom describes him as having an “old soul.” He would likely do best in a quiet home. He doesn’t seem to mind the other animals, but doesn’t love them either. He would be fine alone or with another pet that will leave him be. So, if you are looking a beautiful, medium to long haired black beauty to adorn your couch back, look no further!

Last item of business is a cute little pile of fluff that is just about ready for adoption! Meet Jiggle, Puff and Seal. They are all males and are about 2 months old. The grey and white ones are Jiggle and Puff and they are never far from each other. They adore each other and we’d love to see them go to a new home together, if possible. The solid grey is Seal. He is a bit more independent. All of them are used to a busy household of kids, dogs and other cats. If you are interested in getting in “pre” adopting one or two of these babies, just send a message to adopt@solaspetadoption.org.

As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters, or you can donate supplies through our Amazon Wish List at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption. Contact info@solaspetadoption.org for info on volunteering, adoption, or anything at or call us at 402-577-0213.