SOLAS: The 10 New Year resolutions your pets wish you'd make

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of cats, cats, kittens! Happy New Year from all of us at SOLAS Rescue!

We thought we’d take a lighthearted approach to writing this week and have a little fun. So, for your reading pleasure, please enjoy the 10 New Year’s resolutions your pets wish you to make:

1. Clean the toys out from under all the furniture, because you know the cats (and small dogs) are missing that particular toy under your dresser.

2. Switch to more frequent and yummier snacks and treats.

3. Act like it’s the best thing ever every time you sit down and they climb on your lap — especially when they are wet or poking you with their claws!

4. Post even more pictures of your pets on social media because you know they love being the star and they are so much more fun to look at than political posts.

5. Although they might tell you different, resolve to measure their daily food carefully and avoid overfeeding. Keeping them at a healthy weight will cause them to thank you in the long run.

6. Make all the necessary preventative and maintenance vet visits like shots, checkups and dentals that you vet recommends. Again, your pets might pretend they don’t like this one, but they secretly know it’s for the best.

7. Provide lots of stimulation toys like cat spinners, dog snuffle mats and such. Our babies don’t like to be bored.

8. Work on continued training. Not only does this benefit everyone, but it’s good brain stimulation to the animals!

9. Buy those cats a new litterbox and throw away the old stinky one. Nobody likes a permanently stinky potty box.

10. But, most of all, resolve to love and cherish your pets every single moment of every single day, for your never know when the time together may come to an end.

Oh and one bonus one … your fur babies want you to resolve to donate to SOLAS animal rescue as often as possible!

All SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. All animals are available for adoption through their foster homes directly or at PetSmart in Council Bluffs most Saturdays. If you have interest in a particular cat, please email or call us.

If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters, or you can donate supplies through our Amazon Wish List at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption. Contact info@solaspetadoption.org for info on volunteering, adoption or anything else. You may also call us at 402-577-0213.