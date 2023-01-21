SOLAS: The benefits of microchipping and keeping information updated

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of cats, cats, kittens!

This week, we’d like to start by reminding everyone of the return of our annual Low-Cost Vaccination and Microchip Clinic! This will be held Feb. 11 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Bomgaars in Council Bluffs. Vaccinations will be administered by Dr. Barb Lee from Valley View Veterinary Clinic. This is a great opportunity to get those vaccinations for your cats and dogs before licensing is due in Omaha and Council Bluffs for a good price!

A few important notes about the clinic — It’s cash only, so no cards or checks. Also, if you want a 3-year rabies vaccination (as opposed to the standard one year), please bring proof of your current unexpired rabies vaccination. Microchips will be available from SOLAS for just $25 — this includes the registration fee.

Some people ask why they should microchip their pets. The answer is very clear to people who work in animals. The success rate of getting lost animals back is greatly higher when an animal is microchipped.

Many people think that wearing a collar and tags is enough, but frequently, that is sadly not the case. Dogs can slip their collar easily, especially when being held back excitedly when a visitor is at the door. Or, think of all the times you remove a dog’s collar, like bath time or sometimes bedtime. It’s so easy to forget to put that collar back on or for the pet to lose it after they become lost.

Cats are escape artists when it comes to wearing collars. They can slip their collars just playing in the house, so imagine how easy it would be for them to lose it when they are wandering the neighborhood?

There have been several cases, just in the metro area lately, of pets being returned to their owners months after they were gone because of a microchip. An animal is found dirty, no collar, unrecognizable, but a quick scan and the microchip is still there to get them back to their rightful owners.

While we are talking microchips, it’s also extremely important to keep the registration updated for your pets microchips. If you move or change phone numbers, contact the microchip vendor and get that updated! And, if you are not sure who your microchip vendor is, anyone with a microchip scanner, such as a vet, should be able to scan and tell you based on the format of the numbers.

And now, we’d like to switch subjects and introduce a very special lady. Her name is Lucy. She is a super loving 12-year-old front declawed calico cat, although her teeth and body make her seem younger. Lucy wants nothing more than a quiet home to sleep in the sun and love on her new humans. She does not do well with animal friends or small children, but quieter older ones are ok. She is totally social, no litterbox issues and is ready for her new home.

She adores crunchy treats and rubbing against the legs of her foster mama. She has the funniest little trill of a talk when she is happy and is VERY vocal when she is not (like when the food bowl bottom is showing). Do you know any quiet older homes looking for a single cat? If so, please contact us!

All SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. Animals are often available for adoption through their foster homes directly or at PetSmart in Council Bluffs most Saturdays. If you have interest in a particular cat, please email or call us.

If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters, or you can donate supplies through our Amazon Wish List at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption. Contact info@solaspetadoption.org for info on volunteering, adoption, or anything else. You may also call us at 402-577-0213.