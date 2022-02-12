SOLAS: The 'Golden Girls' are ready for forever homes

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of cats, cats, kittens!

As a reminder, SOLAS has two big events coming up. The first, Jonesy’s SouthSide Taco House is the site of a SOLAS fundraiser on Thursday, Feb. 24, from 4 to 8 p.m. Jonesy’s will donate 10% of your bill to SOLAS. You can dine in, call or place an order online. You do however need to provide one of the “coupons” from us to show you are eating on behalf of SOLAS. You can print them from our Facebook page or ask any SOLAS member for one.

In addition to all this, SOLAS is getting ready to host our biggest annual event (recently returned from a COVID-induced year off), our Low Cost Vaccination Clinic. The clinic is being held Saturday, Feb. 12 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Bomgaars on Kanesville Boulevard. Dr. Jeanette Lee from Valley View Veterinarian Clinic will be on hand to administer various vaccines from rabies to bordetella (for dogs). SOLAS is also there to offer low cost microchipping.

Now onto more fun! The “Golden Girl” kittens. Named in memory of the beloved Betty White. These kittens are about 3 months old and cute and social as can be!

Blanche — I enjoy receiving attention! If I am not getting enough, I will talk to you asking to be picked up. You’d have a great friend in me.

Dorothy — I’m the quirky one of the group. I like to play with my treats before I eat them. I want to make biscuits on you. I am ready to start my next adventure with you.

Rose — I’m the sweetheart! I like finding a soft towel or blankie to snuggle down in. I would enjoy being a cuddlebug with you.

Sophia — I’m the wild card of the group. Sometimes you will see me attacking a chair and other times you will see me snuggling quietly on the arm rest. I am sure to entertain you!

They all love Temptations treats and know “Come here” and “Treat.” There was a dog in the house, but she was too big and excited to play with them.

How are adorable is that??

The first batch of the 17 cats we took in last week are slowly starting to be ready too. The first one of the group is Cindy. She’s a 1 1/2 year old tiny little torbie. She is going to look like a kitten forever. She’s very loving and wants pets and held once she gets comfortable in her new surroundings. She is great with other cats and with a proper introduction, dogs too.

As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters, or you can donate supplies through our Amazon Wish List at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption. Contact info@solaspetadoption.org or 402-577-0213 for more information.